Custom Built Campervan For Sale Sydney Australia Renault Master 3 berth Camper

A new range of affordable, custom-fitted campervans has been launched by Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd and are available to customers in NSW, QLD, VIC and surrounding Sydney areas.

—

New South Wales-based campervan manufacture, Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd has announced an expanded range of custom conversion campervans for clients in the NSW, QLD, VIC and surrounding Sydney areas.

More details can be found at: https://japaneseauto.com.au/campervans

The recently launched vehicle range includes the Renault Master 3 berth Campervan as well as 2 berth Mitsubishi Delica 4×4 vehicles, and is designed to provide customers with modern, comfortable campervans at affordable prices.

A 3 person campervan can be hard to find and even harder to convert, that’s why this campervan manufacturer has built the perfect 3 person – 3 sleeper campervan with, kitchen, solar panels, shower and all the essential requirements when camping around Australia. This ideal camper allows you to get off the beaten track and free camp.

The best small 4×4 campervan in Australia is a converted Mitsubishi Delica, whilst the vehicle was never released from new in Australia, they share a number of components with the Pajero, meaning that servicing and spare parts availability is not a concern. Delicas imported by Japanese Auto Imports are all 4×4 variants, making them ideal for off-road camping getaways.

Japanese Auto Imports undertake custom interior fit-outs to covert both vehicle-types into 3-person 2-person off-road campers.

A recent example is a 2003 4×4 Mitsubishi Delica Crystall-Roof camper conversion. The vehicle received an engine overhaul and a full fit-out including a kitchen, fridge and dual batteries. Japanese Auto Imports also fitted an ARB bullbar with a winch.

The vehicle can accommodate 4 people for city use, or 2 people in its camping configuration.

The company utilised its CNC equipment to create a custom interior that includes a slide-drawer gas cooker with sink, domestic fridge drawer, extendable interior table, beds and storage.

Japanese Auto Imports offers a range of financing options, as well as a full range of optional extras for campervan fit-outs.

A satisfied customer stated: “I ran into a bit of an issue with the otherwise very well sorted car, and Japanese Auto Imports, instead of just brushing me off like so many others would do, took the reins and promptly sorted everything out. These guys really do care about their customers, and I would happily drive all the way from Melbourne to buy another car from them again.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting: http://japaneseauto.com.au

Contact Info:

Name: Andrei Semenovskyi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Japanese Auto Imports Pty Ltd

Address: 16 Production Avenue, Kogarah, NSW 2217, Australia

Phone: +61-477-070-034

Website: http://japaneseauto.com.au

Release ID: 89005392