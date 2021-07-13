Custom Cycling Jersey Australia No Minimums – Team Kits Fast Delivery Announced

Champion System Australia, a globally trusted custom bike jerseys manufacturer, is expanding its online collection of bespoke cycling apparel to meet customer demand for low minimums and fast delivery.

Globally recognized custom cycling jersey manufacturers Champion System Australia are updating their online collection of high-performance apparel to offer the best race and club cut options to individuals and teams looking to design their own kits.

More information can be found at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

Headquartered in Sydney, Champion System Australia is a world leader in custom-designed athletic apparel. Their newly updated collection of premium quality jerseys gives cycling teams, weekend warriors and inspired hobbyists alike a range of product options, along with adaptable templates they can choose from to create their own branded or personalised jerseys.

For cyclists who are new to the custom artwork process, the company’s design team offers guidance and tech support. From garment selection to concept development to colour palette advice, the team at Champion System ensures every individual and team-set achieves their desired goals.

Champion System Australia is a global business that also serves the local community. Recognised as one of the most respected custom manufacturers in the industry, their business is modeled on a customer-centric system. Producing top-quality garments is just as natural to this company as their shared drive to deliver top-quality customer service.

The company continues to innovate, test, and develop products in keeping with the latest industry advancements for the benefit of its customers. All front and rear panels of each jersey are made with the company’s GLIDE fabric to provide a close fit suitable for hard training and racing. Jerseys are breathable, offer Quick Dry and UV protection 50+, and come with a lifetime “crash replacement” guarantee.

Highly breathable OZONE fabric on the sleeves and side panels allows for temperature regulation and comfort. Fit, cut and utility are enhanced with a reflective strip on the reinforced rear pockets, a waterproof ‘stuff’ pocket, and silicone front and rear grippers to hold the jersey in place.

As operators of their own factories, Champion System exercises full control over every phase of each order, resulting in seamless production and design precision. There are no minimum order requirements and jerseys are guaranteed to be delivered on time. Champion System Australia has built its reputation as the most trusted brand for custom cycling jerseys and kits in Australia, for their excellent quality apparel and by standing by their promise to deliver on time.

With the expansion of their locally based, globally respected line of bespoke performance cycling apparel, Champion System Australia gives access to the most advanced premium cycling jerseys available to every level of cyclist, anywhere in the world.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.champ-sys.com.au/pages/custom-cycling

Contact Info:

Name: Alison Lovat

Organization: Champion System Australia

Address: Suite 602, 12-14 Ormonde Parade, Hurstville, NSW 2220, Australia

Phone: +61-2-8030-7080

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au

