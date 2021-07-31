Custom Cycling Jersey for Women – US Apparel Lifetime Quality Guarantee Launch

As recreational and competitive cycling grows across America, supplier of high-performance sporting apparel Champion System USA launches a custom design service with low minimum order quantities for its range of women’s cycling apparel.

—

Lincoln, Nebraska-based supplier of performance sporting attire Champion System USA has announced the expansion of its custom design services, which now extend to women’s cycling apparel.

More details can be found at: https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/cycling/cycling-jerseys

Handcrafted and backed by a Lifetime Quality Guarantee, the custom-design women’s cycling gear has low minimum order requirements and fast turnaround times of 4-5 weeks, making them an ideal option for upcoming events.

According to UCI, the governing body for international competitive cycling, the US is currently seeing a boom in all forms of bike riding. Figures from June 2020 saw a 20% rise in cycling participation over the previous year. According to the report, 1 in 3 Americans have ridden a bike in the past 12 months.

Increasingly seen by people of all levels as a great way to get in shape, recreational and competitive cycling is growing in popularity among women. The recently launched services and collections from Champion System USA provide women cyclists with high-quality apparel for team or individual designs.

Ordering customized apparel is managed through Champion System’s in-house system. Clients are first required to create an account, following which a selection of order quantities can be made. The company offers a 10-piece mix and match minimum, meaning that any combination of tops, bottoms, or suits can be used to meet the minimum requirement.

Users can then begin the design process, which includes free design support from company designers, and allows selection from an unlimited color palette. Clients are then invited to select appropriate sizing, with a range of XS to 4XL on offer.

All jerseys in the cycling range are available in women’s race or club cuts s to help customers find the best fit. In addition, the company offers complimentary replacement of products for clients whose apparel no longer fits as a result of improved fitness.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting: https://champ-sys.com/getting-started-at-champion-system/

Contact Info:

Name: Cait Dumas-Hein

Email: Send Email

Organization: Champion System USA

Address: 603 Van Dorn St, Ste D, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502, United States

Phone: +1-402-875-6583

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com

Release ID: 89039485