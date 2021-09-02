Custom Cycling Team Jerseys And Team Kit Crash Replacement Guarantee Launched

Collisions and crashes are a common occurrence in the sport of cycling, which means that kits need constant replacement. This sports apparel company is making this aspect of the sport hassle-free with its latest offer.

Champion System USA, a sportswear company specializing in custom apparel, has updated its after-sales services with a crash replacement guarantee for cycling wear. The company is now offering to replace garments that have been rendered unusable due to crash damage.

With this new update, customers can perform at their peak without worrying about the monetary costs of damaged sports attire. This is important because the ways in which professional cyclists can ruin their apparel in actual competition are numerous.

To receive a replacement, the owner must submit a request containing a photograph of the garment, their order details, and their shipping address. The guarantee applies if the item was bought within the last 12 months.

This assurance is in addition to its lifetime quality commitment, which promises repairs or a complete remake if a manufacturing defect is found after shipment.

According to Cycling Weekly, crashes are an “inescapable” aspect of the sport, adding that professional cycling uniforms are less resistant to damage compared to those worn by mountain bikers. The author pointed to a number of factors, such as the rough surface where crashes typically happen and the speeds that a cyclist can attain.

This reality and the frequency of these events prompted Champion System USA to announce this helpful update.

The company has been offering customers a wide range of cycling apparel, including jerseys, bibs and tights, jackets and vests, skinsuits, and accessories since its establishment in 2005. Its custom kits are used by many professional athletes, as well as recreational cyclists.

In addition to cycling kits, it also offers personalized clothing for runners and triathletes, and it has recently ventured into casual wear as well.

Many of the company’s products are manufactured using specialized materials, such as its APEX fabric, which is a highly breathable stretch fabric designed for hot weather, and its CS Contour, a type of lycra that can enhance both compression and aerodynamics.

Customers are given the option to customize these high-performance garments with their own design or team logo. They can also let the company come up with an entirely new design based on their ideas.

