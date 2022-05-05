Custom Home Troy MI Design Build Construction Builder Update Southeast MI

—

The newly updated suite of services will help those who have chosen to design and build a home to their own specifications, in the location they desire, the opportunity to fulfill their dreams without compromise. Trademark Building Company offers top-quality construction services to residents in Troy, Bloomfield, Birmingham, Royal Oak, Ferndale, Berkley, Beverly Hill, and all surrounding areas.



Studies show more and more people who are in the market for a new home are choosing to have their new homes custom built instead of settling for the available real estate supply. Newly updated services at Michigan's Trademark Building Company give residents embarking on new design-build access to a full range of options, upgrades, designs, and additions to ensure their new home meets their every expectation.



Awarded the Best of Houzz in 2020, Trademark Building Company works with the highest quality sub-contractors and fellow award-winning architects to offer superior craftsmanship and design-builds that fit each client's aesthetic, lifestyle, and budget.



The company’s virtual design studio offers clients a custom view of every room to assist in the decision-making process.



Trademark clients have the first say on every design element and can request an open floor plan, spa-style master bathroom, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, 8-foot doors, tall ceilings, hardwood flooring, retrofits to accommodate handicapped family members, and more.



To optimize efficiencies and transparency, Trademark gives each of its clients access to their own secure mini-website. The site provides instant contact with the building team and a view of all active invoices reflecting design and materials selections. Clients can monitor project milestones and financials in real-time, ask questions, submit or request photos, and personally approve the next steps.



Trademark Building Company is the newest addition to the McGuckin family’s legacy of industry-related businesses and is now operated by Tony McGuckin.



With an update in services to offer a full suite of home styles, floor plans, design styles, and more, the design-build experts at Trademark Building Company are giving Michigan residents every reason to dedicate home-buying budgets to their own custom residence, built in partnership with an award-winning team with generations of experience and uncompromising standards.



