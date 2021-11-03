Custom Mountain Bike Jerseys Australia – Best New MTB Jerseys by Champion System

Champion System Australia has launched a new collection of short-sleeve and long-sleeve custom mountain bike jerseys available for both men and women. The fully customisable MTB jersey designs can be ordered with no minimums and have a lifetime guarantee.

Champion System Australia’s new mountain bike jersey is made from CS AirLite fabric for optimal performance on the track. Customers also find it highly breathable, with flatlock seams that make it comfortable to wear in all conditions.

The jersey is backed by over 10 years of experience in bespoke fabric design and manufacturing. Design features include 100% permanent UV-50 protection, and a choice between short-sleeved styling and a long-sleeve option for cooler weather.

The Australian-owned business has an office in Sydney that ensures high-quality service, and customers also benefit from direct access to the design team. Each custom jersey is delivered within four to five weeks from the date of order.

A key benefit of buying through Champion System Australia is there is no minimum order. This makes the custom jersey design service suitable for individuals as well as cycling teams.

The company continually seeks to innovate with its product offerings. The new mountain bike jersey is based on in-depth testing and research from the product development team.

Champion System has established itself as a prominent name in the professional-grade, custom sports attire space. The brand offers bespoke jerseys for cyclists, triathletes, and mountain bikers, with ranges for any budget – from beginner options to pro-grade apparel.

Customers have complete control through the design process, and a member of the team is always on hand to help. Every stage is optimised to ensure a quality finish, allowing customers to bring their vision to life.

Buyers have added peace of mind because Champion System Australia offers a complete lifetime commitment with every purchase. Whether the jersey rips following a crash or the customer slims down and it no longer fits, a replacement can be arranged.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Founded in 2005, the innovative and quality-driven approach of Champion System has revolutionised both sublimation printing and garment construction. With offices in 22 countries, the company offers leading-edge custom high-performance apparel for passionate athletes across the globe.”

