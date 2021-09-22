Custom Mountain Bike Jerseys USA – New MTB Jerseys Mens/Womens Collection Launch

Champion System USA, a custom performance sports teamwear company based in Lincoln, NE, have updated their range of long sleeve and short sleeve customizable MTB jerseys for cyclists.

Champion System USA’s latest updates to their garments offer mountain bike enthusiasts a collection of products designed to provide UV protection and maximize comfort for days on the trail.

The recently updated range includes jerseys in various fits and sleeve lengths, depending on the needs of the customer and the type of cycling they are undertaking. All items are available for customization.

Founded in 2005, Champion System USA is independently owned and globally backed, which allows the company to specialize in customized high-performance garments for both hobbyists and professional athletes.

The online retailer offers a wide selection of fully customizable apparel for mountain bikers, runners, and triathletes, offering free design support and flexible, low minimums on orders. Their garments are made using lightweight, durable wicking fabrics that help to regulate body temperatures during training and sports. Customers can select from the Apex, Performance, and Tech collections to choose jerseys that are most suited to their priorities – be that speed, comfort, or versatility.

Champion System’s range of cycling garments puts comfort at the forefront of a cyclist’s needs, offering designs that are both aerodynamic and breathable, with adequate ventilation for all-around proper functioning. Whether a customer mountain bikes as a hobby, or races professionally, the company’s customizable jerseys are the ideal option.

In addition to providing top-quality, innovative materials, the collection of cycling jerseys can be made in various styles and shapes, including zippered and zipless, close-fitting cuts, and with short, three-quarter, or full-length sleeve options.

With the company’s easy team ordering system, customers can create a place for individual team members to order and pay for their kits with ease, with jerseys shipped and delivered within 4-5 weeks.

The design process for customized orders is straightforward, with options available in various colors and styles for customers to add their team logo or branding. The brand also offers mix and match minimums, so all team members are not confined to wearing the same jerseys when ordering.

With the latest announcement, Champion System USA continues to invest in offering high-quality customizable jerseys and sportswear to cyclists, triathletes, and teams across the USA.

