Custom Tri Suits USA – New Rapid Drying Triathlon Kits For Men & Women Launched

Custom sports apparel company Champion System USA have launched new triathlon suits consisting of their trademarked hydrophobic, fast-drying fabric, with sizes available for both men and women.

The new triathlon suits are ideal for aspiring and professional triathletes looking for customizable sports apparel.

More information is available at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon

With this announcement, the sportswear provider is producing triathlon suits with virtually any design, available for both men and women in sizes XS to 4XL. The suits are CS Swift Fabric, a trademarked, compressive fabric with a hydrophobic coat making it water-resistant, breathable and fast-drying.

Champion System has chosen to use flat-lock stitching on their triathlon garments to reduce drag, while their professional upper body construction enhances compression. Specifically designed to support triathletes, these suits also feature the water-resistant, fast-drying, and breathable CS Hydrodry Fabric in 5 pre-dyed colors. The high-performance, pre-dyed fabric is produced with comfort in mind, while offering aerodynamic capabilities.

They can deliver their handmade triathlon suits within 4- 5 weeks of the order being placed. The international sports apparel provider is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality clothing to groups and individuals.

Interested parties can create an account online with Champion System to browse their products and templates. Champion System has offices in 22 countries and is a world leader in custom sports apparel.

Their technical garments have been worn by athletes and sports people competing at national and global levels, including Olympians. In addition to their triathlon suits, they provide custom apparel designed for cycling and running.

They are also offering sample size products for trying on before ordering, and their website features expert sizing guides to help people get the perfect fit. For teams and clubs, they offer a low-minimum order of 10 units, ideal for local schools, youth groups, and organizations looking for reasonably priced custom clothing.

Through their CS-Direct service, they can also help their clients set up a personal online store where teammates and club members can order and pay for their own kit. Moreover, they can deliver the team apparel in one package to the kit manager for easy distribution.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We endeavor to offer a state of the art experience that is fun, efficient and easy while exemplifying our passion for innovation, quality, and excellence.”

Interested parties can find more at https://champ-sys.com/custom-apparel/triathlon or by calling +402-875-5847.

