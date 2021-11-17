Custom Triathlon Suits Champion System USA – Best Tri Suits For Men Women Launch

Champion System USA has launched a new collection of custom triathlon suits for all budgets and experience levels. Customers can order in bulk or enjoy flexible minimum orders, with fast nationwide delivery. The collection includes tops, bottoms, suits and accessories to run, cycle and swim.

Champion System USA’s newly launched collection includes the Apex Tri Suit, Apex Women’s Tri Suit, Apex Aero Tri Suit, and the Apex Aero Lite Tri Suit. More affordable options include the Performance Women’s Swimsuit and the Tech Tri Suit.

The full range, which is now featured on Champion System’s online store, is available as part of a 10-piece minimum order offer. Customers can mix and match between full outfits, tops, and bottoms. Bulk pricing is also available for teams and larger orders.

Champion System USA provides customers with complete control over a bespoke design process. Buyers can use their own artwork to create their own design, with no set-up fees and unlimited color choices.

Templates are provided for a guided process, or customers can create everything themselves. Each handcrafted order is shipped within four to five weeks, with express options available.

Custom triathlon suits are made from CS Hydrodry fabric or CS Tech Mesh fabric, with all over flatlock construction. The unique “2-1” upper body design provides added comfort and durability, and each option is made for optimal aerodynamic capability.

Customers rate the triathlon suits highly for the high compression and rapid drying, along with the high levels of comfort. Race performance is also enhanced because the suits are made to reduce drag.

Triathlon suits are on offer in both men’s and women’s cuts, with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Products are created with long-distance racing in mind, with cutting-edge fabric performance.

Customers can also buy with confidence knowing that there is a full lifetime quality guarantee and crash replacement program in place. Whether they lose weight and the suit no longer fits, or the product tears following an accident, free replacements are available.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Our mission is to be the world’s leading custom apparel provider. We endeavour to offer a state-of-the-art experience that is fun, efficient, and easy while exemplifying our passion for innovation, quality, and excellence.”

