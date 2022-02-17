Customers Can Now Pre-order the New Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Series with M1 Singapore

Hyped for the new Galaxy S22 series that was just announced by Samsung? With the multinational electronics corporation revealing the new line-up, M1 goes full throttle alongside the smartphone launch. Customers looking to get their hands on the next big flagship equipped with top-notch 5G compatibility and features from Samsung can leverage the exclusive pre-order period rolled out by one of Singapore's leading digital network operators. Starting from February 17, 2022, at 9:00 AM SGT, customers can pre-order any of the 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 models - S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra 5G.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 February 2022 - With the official unveiling of the Galaxy S22 series by Samsung, M1 Limited stays true to its promise of offering customers the opportunity to get the phone they want on their own terms. In addition to exclusive mobile plan promotions and hyper-personalised solutions, existing and new M1 customers can now purchase these revolutionary smartphones online and in-store. Accompanied by flexible Bespoke mobile plans available at unbeatable prices, fervent Android fans can own any of the 3 models in the line-up when the pre-order window goes live.













Epic Upgrades for Everyday Use

A year after the release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series , the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G range will make heads turn with its revolutionary functions and notable design upgrades. Featuring Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, the series boasts swanky colours such as Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ models also come in Pink Gold, while the S22 Ultra 5G is available in a unique Burgundy tone.

Presenting enhanced camera quality with its Galaxy Pro-Grade multi-camera system, its intelligent battery capabilities, and faster display refresh rates only add to its ability to deliver performances unlike any other. Every photographer's dream, the S22 and S22+ 5G boasts a rear camera setup featuring a 12MP Ultra Wide, 50MP Wide-angle, and 10MP Telephoto camera. The Samsung S22 Ultra 5G comes with massive pixel sensors in addition to its 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 10MP 3X and 10MP 10X Optical Zoom Telephoto cameras on the back. Also built with a new 5G-compatible chipset to support hyper fast True 5G speeds, the new Galaxy S series pushes the limits of smartphone technology at mind-blowing proportions.

All the Power & Freedom You Can Carry

With M1 , customers can leverage the selection of Bespoke plans for optimal flexibility. Boasting all 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 models, Samsung fans can choose either the Bespoke Flexi and Bespoke Contract plans to enjoy upfront payments as low as $0 and instalment periods between 12 to 36 months, all with no hidden fees. In addition to the range of mobile add-ons, to experience the wonders of high-speed connectivity, customers can subscribe to the 5Go Plus Booster pack to lead their digital life at True 5G speeds.

Hold the Galaxy in Your Hands with M1 Today

Pre-order for the new S Series launch , along with fantastic perks, will open to existing and new subscribers on February 17, 2022. Head online for exclusive pre-order access today before availability on March 4.





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg

