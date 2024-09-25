Ferndale Shopping Center announces the lease renewals of CVS and Gap at its 84,000-square-foot property in Larchmont, NY. Owned by Ben Ashkenazy, the center remains a key retail destination serving the affluent Westchester County community.

CVS and Gap, two prominent national retailers, have renewed their leases at Westchester County's Ferndale Shopping Center. Owned by Ben Ashkenazy of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, Ferndale Shopping Center spans 84,000 square feet and is anchored by major retailers including Stop & Shop, CVS, and Gap. Situated at 1310-1340 Boston Post Road in Larchmont, NY, this shopping center continues to be a key retail hub in the area.

Ferndale Shopping Center serves the affluent village of Larchmont, located along the scenic north shore of the Long Island Sound in Westchester County. With just over 17,000 residents and a median household income exceeding $200,000, the village presents a lucrative market for retailers. The center's location along Boston Post Road—a key thoroughfare connecting Larchmont to neighboring coastal towns—enhances its accessibility and visibility in this highly desirable retail market.

CVS, a leader in health and wellness, provides essential pharmacy services, while Gap, a renowned retailer, offers versatile fashion staples for families. The continued presence of these well-established brands ensures the shopping center meets the everyday needs of the local community while attracting shoppers from the broader Westchester area.

"CVS and Gap renewing their leases showcases Ferndale's appeal as a go-to shopping destination for residents and visitors," said Joe Press, COO of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation. "We remain committed to maintaining a strong tenant mix that meets the evolving needs of the local community."

Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation's strategy focuses on creating dynamic retail environments, and the renewal of CVS and Gap reflects the firm's dedication to supporting long-term growth. The Larchmont area itself, known for its high-end lifestyle, picturesque homes, private clubs, and top-rated schools, offers an ideal customer base, further solidifying the value of the Ferndale Shopping Center as a retail and community hub.

The center's combination of major retailers and local accessibility makes it a cornerstone of the region's retail market, catering to both the everyday needs of residents and the broader Westchester County community. This lease renewal underscores Ferndale Shopping Center's continued ability to attract and retain national tenants, reinforcing its position as a vital retail destination in the area.

For more information about Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, visit the website: click here.

Headquartered in New York City, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, run by Ben Ashkenazy as CEO/Chairman, is a private real estate investment firm focusing on retail, hotel, and office assets. Ashkenazy Acquisition has acquired over 15 million square feet of real estate, located throughout the United States and Canada. With a portfolio containing more than 100 buildings valued at $12 billion, Ashkenazy Acquisition has a superior performance history in purchasing and managing premier assets.

About the company: Commercial Lending News delivers timely and insightful updates on the commercial real estate sector, focusing on lending, banking, finance, commercial loans, interest rates, REITs, acquisitions, and emerging technologies. As a trusted resource, we provide in-depth analysis and expert perspectives on the trends shaping the industry. Led by experienced professionals Caroline Vega and Ed Winslow, our editorial team is dedicated to producing high-quality content that informs and empowers industry leaders. We are committed to uncovering the stories that matter, highlighting key developments, and driving conversations that influence the future of commercial lending. Visit us at uscommerciallending.com for the latest news and expert insights.

