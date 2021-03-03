Having grown from three to 80 clinics in ten years since its inception, Malaysia-based CxSYS provides comprehensive clinic management system with connectivity to a host of medical devices.

"Malaysia has been steadily embracing digitalization in the healthcare sector. Amidst the pandemic, we have further realized the importance of innovative solutions, especially when it comes to healthcare. As such, CxSYS has been making strides over the past decade to help create a one-point solution for record management in clinics to enable doctors and healthcare administrators to efficiently manage clinics' operations," said Dr. Pasupathi, Founder of CxSYS.



CxSYS Boosts Malaysian Healthcare with Innovative EHR Solutions

Managing data access for the healthcare system with technology driven applications

The CxSYS system is operational within a clinic's local network and will be unaffected during internet downtimes. Privacy of data is maintained by storing and securing data within client's network. Furthermore, the CxSYS system can be installed in a basic computer as well as in the cloud. Remote access to the system can also be enabled according to a clinic's requirement.

CxSYS is seamlessly connected to a host of medical devices, including X-ray machines, ultrasound machines and lab analysers. The system has universal connectivity with DICOM or Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine - the standard for the communication and management of medical imaging information and related data, and HL7 - globally-recognized standards that support clinical practices and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services.

Through this system, healthcare professionals receive real-time updates, thus offering efficient patient care. The system has a dedicated patient portal that enables authorised patients to access important information online. In 2019, the Patient Health Record (PHR) mobile application was developed to complement the patient portal, enabling personal record-keeping of consolidated healthcare records from clinics using CxSYS.

Streamlining administrative workflow in clinics

CxSYS enables efficient and streamlined data entry, health record portals and dedicated portals for various management functions.

Non-physical contact patient registrations

The electronic healthcare record systems are also developed to ease patient registrations during visits and sharing of files between doctors and patients over a secured network. Updated clinical or patients' records are becoming more pertinent during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the nationwide vaccinations initiatives.

For more information, please visit: https://cxsys-ehr.com/

About CxSYS

Founded in 2010, CxSYS is specifically designed to assist doctors and clinic administrators to efficiently manage clinic operations. Combining the intricacies of multiple systems, CxSYS integrates commonly required systems to provide a single solution for all needs. The first system in Malaysia to incorporate HL7 and DICOM standards with various systems on one platform, CxSYS aims to realise the next level of patient care and practice management solutions catered for Malaysian GPs.