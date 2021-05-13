Cyber Security Visionaries to Gather at #WCSSAfrica to Define, Describe, and Forecast the Market







TOKYO, May 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Taking place on 24 May 2021 in Africa, the 10th global edition of World Cyber Security Summit will focus on topics such as Cyber Security framework and strategies for the African Government Authorities; National security, Cyber Threats and Governance: The Rise of Security Culture in Africa; Zero Trust Networks & Resilient ICT Re-Budgeting for Corporate sectors; Cyber Security trends and crucial security strategies for sectors and enterprises and much more.The African ProspectThe Africa cyber security market size is anticipated to witness strong growth over the coming years on account of rapid growth in internet users combined with growing dependability on e-governance, IoT, commercial services and social networking.This is also bolstered by an increasing number of cyber crime within the country that have, unfortunately, been seeing a surge in pushing governments to support sectors such as telecom, retail, finance and health to help amplify the demand for enterprise cyber security products, services and consumer software in the country."Cyber security landscape is rapidly changing & evolving in Africa" stated Naresh Kumar, Director - Regional Sales Development at emt Distribution META. He further added "Find, Fix, & Protect - Take Control Of Your Network and It's our ongoing efforts to educate, position and protect our partners IT ecosystem with Progress and emt Cyber security and ICT solutions."What next for the continent?Enterprises and governments are leading an increased effort to strengthen the internet infrastructure and improve the solutions and aid provided by the software industry in a bid to protect its citizens from cyber attacks in the future.Apart from this, factors such as the need for unified cyber solutions, increased internet subscriptions, data disclosure mandates, enhanced enterprise mobility, and increased spending patterns on security forums are boosting the demand for cyber security solutions in the nation."Cyber security leaders play an important role in today's business. They have to put out a strong message of influence as security is a culture and business should become a part of this security culture," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.World Cyber Security Summit - Africa will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as Dr Ahmedin Mohammed, State Minister, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Ministry of Innovation and Technology; Peter Hunguru, Head of Information Communication and Technology, Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA); Themba Mnguni, Deputy Director, IT Audit, Department of Rural Development and Land Reform; Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, FCT, Abuja; Muyowa Mutemwa, Senior Cyber security Consultant, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), City of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa; and Humphrey Mutuma, Youth Governor & Executive Director, Youths for Youths Network to name a few.The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.The World Cyber Security Summit - Africa is officially sponsored by Platinum Sponsor - Nanjgel Solutions and Accops; Gold Sponsors - emt Distribution FZ-LLC and Progress Software Corporation; Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine and SHELT.About World Cyber Security SummitWorld Cyber Security Summit is a thought-leadership driven, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CISOs who are looking to explore new-age threats and the technologies/strategies to mitigate them.