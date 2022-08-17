Cyber Unit and Techtone Merge to Become a Cyber Security Powerhouse

—

Cyber Unit , one of Canada's top cyber security companies, has merged with Techtone to help deliver top-notch IT solutions to small and growing businesses. Founded in 2013, Techtone has evolved into a leading provider of IT solutions. Over the years, Techtone remained true to its original goal: delivering IT services to SMBs at a price that's right for them. The merger aims to provide best-in-class cyber security and IT expertise for businesses at affordable pricing.

Techtone and Cyber Unit announce a merger that will combine their strengths and expertise in protecting your corporate information in a digitally connected world

Cyber security is becoming a greater concern for small and growing businesses. More businesses have set up remote or hybrid workforces due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has increased the risk of cyber attacks for companies. The team at Cyber Unit helps businesses keep their data and operations secure against the ever-evolving threat of cyber attacks.

The amalgamation of the two organizations will provide clients with a broad range of services including Managed IT Services (MSP), backup and recovery, procurement, asset management, server support, and even employee on/offboarding. A solid IT environment is one of the key pieces needed for a strong cyber security framework. Through this merger, Cyber Unit provides IT solutions with a focus on cyber security for small and growing businesses.

Founded by CEO Omer Segoly, Cyber Unit focuses on delivering the highest level of security to its clients. The organization has enjoyed significant growth and success with services like malware detection and response, email security and monitoring, dark web monitoring, incident response, and disaster recovery planning.

"For small businesses, sometimes it is hard to manage IT services while ensuring the business' data is always protected from cyber attacks," said a spokesperson for the company. "From monitoring and managing services to supporting growth, Cyber Unit takes charge of IT services and security, allowing businesses to scale and operate knowing their data is secure. Whether it is a short-term crisis or long-term partnership, the team at Cyber Unit is always ready to help."

Businesses looking to improve their cyber security infrastructure can get in touch with the team at Cyber Unit through their website and schedule a meeting for further discussion.

This merger serves as a great opportunity for Cyber Unit to expand its services and deliver more value. Cyber Unit believes the best in cyber security should be accessible to any-sized business.

