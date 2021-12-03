Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX) Executive Charmain, Dr Bo Bai, receives Entrepreneur 100 Awards accolade.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Bo Bai, Executive Chairman of Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX), a leading green digital asset marketplace and the first exchange to mandate carbon disclosure for both issuers and investors through its carbon neutrality blockchain platform, has been recognised by the Singapore Association of Trade and Commerce at the Entrepreneur 100 Awards this year.



CTX wins Singapore Entrepreneur 100 Award 2021

The Entrepreneur 100 Award celebrates Singapore's business leaders that have inspired and guided their businesses to deliver growth and innovation, acknowledging their corporate achievements and contributions to the industry, community and nation.

2021 has seen a few milestones for CTX with the launch of its proprietary Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT) earlier this year, which has revolutionised the voluntary emission reductions (VERs) market by allowing access to high-quality, authenticated carbon credits – safe in the knowledge that the underlying projects are directly contributing to localised carbon reduction and are not sold on multiple occasions thanks to unique identifiers monitored within CTX's distributed ledger.

The company has also recently signed an agreement with BSI China (a company of the British Standards Institution Group) to implement carbon neutralisation and green financing standards on the Singapore-based exchange. The agreement includes BSI carrying out the carbon footprint verification and certification for listings on CTX's platform, as well as the promotion and implementation of green finance standards.

All these support the Green Finance Action Plan of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the ultimate goal of net-zero by 2050, while CTX continues to leverage innovation and technology to enable organisations of all sizes to enhance their sustainability goals.

Commenting on the accolade, Dr Bo Bai said:

"I am honoured to have been named at this year's Entrepreneur 100 Awards. Since my university days, I have been committed to making a difference in the planet we're living on, engineering solutions that can be implemented locally and adopted globally in an attempt to undo the damage we have caused to the environment and our local communities.

I would also like to thank the team at CTX, who have dedicated their time and energy to developing green finance solutions. Having the recognition of the Singapore Association of Trade and Commerce is reassurance that we are heading in the right direction."

CTX is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, meaning investors can be assured of the systems and stability of the exchange. It uses NASDAQ's advanced trading and surveillance technology, ensuring that its asset-backed tokens hosted on the exchange benefit from the open architecture you would expect from other leading investment exchanges – bringing transparency to price discovery and fairness for all parties.

