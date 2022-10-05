Cybereason and MEC Networks Corporation Partner to Protect Organizations in the Philippines from Sophisticated Cyber Threats

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , the XDR company, and MEC Networks Corporation , today announced a partnership to distribute the Cybereason Defense Platform to leading VARs and MSSPs across the Philippines to address an increase in sophisticated cyber threats and return Defenders to a position of strength.

MEC is a renowned distributor of technology and security solutions in the Philippines market. Their years of experience will be pivotal in expanding the use of Cybereason Defense Platform across the region. Earlier this year, the Cybereason Defense Platform received the highest scores in the history of the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations.

"MEC's deep reach and understanding of the security challenges facing public and private security organizations is only enhanced with Cybereason's products and services available to our customers. Filipino organizations are not immune to cyber attacks, as well funded ransomware gangs are operating with impunity in Eastern Europe. Managing business disruptions and the possibility of losing proprietary data are very real. We will ensure that Defender's everywhere are deploying the Cybereason Defense Platform," said Sheryl Go, Senior Vice President of Sales, MEC.

"The Cybereason Defense Platform will help MEC's customers detect and predictively respond to cyberattacks at speed and scale as it is our mission to help them in the everyday fight to protect an organization's most critical assets. What sets Cybereason apart from our competitors is our ability to empower security analysts to see the full attack story across every network connected device, user identity and cloud deployment by leveraging the patented MalOp ™ (malicious operation) Detection Engine," said Eric Nagel, General Manager, Asia-Pacific, Cybereason.

