Cybereason and Tech Data Partner to Protect Joint Customers Across the Asia Pacific Region from Cyberattacks

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , the leader in operation-centric attack protection, and Tech Data , a TD SYNNEX company and a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced a partnership to protect enterprises across Asia Pacific from sophisticated cyberattacks.

As part of the partnership, Cybereason and Tech Data will offer joint customers a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution powered by the Cybereason Defense Platform, a combination of endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities.

"Partnering with Tech Data will enable Cybereason to expand its business across the Asia Pacific region, giving joint customers the ability to detect threats faster, monitor activities across both networks and endpoints with actionable intelligence, and leverage guided remediation tailored specifically to organizations' unique digital environment and cybersecurity requirements," said Eric Nagel, General Manager, APAC, Cybereason.

"With cybersecurity at the heart of today's digital enterprises, the addition of Cybereason's suite of security solutions and services is the perfect complement to Tech Data's expanding portfolio of products and service offerings," said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President of Next Generation Technologies, Tech Data Asia Pacific & Japan.

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is the champion for today's cyber defenders, providing operation-centric attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves. The Cybereason Defense Platform combines the industry's top-rated AI-powered detection and response (EDR and XDR), next-gen antivirus (NGAV), Anti-Ransomware Protection and Proactive Threat Hunting to deliver context-rich analysis of every stage of a MalOp™ (malicious operation). Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 40 countries.

