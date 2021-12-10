Cybereason Names CK Chim Field Chief Security Officer to Accelerate Expansion in Asia Pacific Region

Former Dyson Chief Information Security Officer Joins Cybereason

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybereason , the leader in operation-centric attack protection, today announced CK Chim has joined the company as Field Chief Security Officer for the Asia Pacific region. Chim was most recently Dyson's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and he joins Cybereason with more than 20 years of industry experience.

"Having Chim join our team underscores our commitment to defenders in the Asia Pacific region and marks the next phase of development for Cybereason. Chim will play an integral role in Asia Pacific expansion as we support all defenders giving them the ability to detect threats faster, monitor activities across both networks and endpoints with actionable intelligence, and leverage guided remediation tailored specifically to their organizations' unique digital environment and cybersecurity requirements," said Eric Nagel, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Cybereason.

While at Dyson, Chim had global responsibility for securing Dyson's information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things operations to enable Dyson's future ambitions in connected and intelligent products. Prior to Dyson, Chim was CISO at DHL Express and was responsible for defending the resilience of DHL's logistics operations across 220 countries internationally.

"Having spent decades securing and defending multiple global organizations against sophisticated and motivated threat actors, I understand what it takes to fight back. I am incredibly impressed with not only Cybereason's rapid expansion across the Asia Pacific region, but their operation-centric security approach to helping defenders by providing future-ready attack protection that unifies security from the endpoint, to the enterprise, to everywhere the battle moves," said Chim.

