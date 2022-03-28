CyberLogitec, released the upgraded version of Logistics data integrated platform SmartLink

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies and subsidiary of EUSU Holdings, announced today the upgraded version of Logistics data integrated platform 'SmartLink'.

'SmartLink' is the e-service platform that offers real-time visibility in custom declaration in advance, smart cargo tracking, reporting interface through linked data from Logistics related parties. The released version is a more upgraded platform with a cloud-based data integration function.

Due to the growing issues of lack of data management capabilities and real-time data sharing problems in the global shipping and logistics market, the cloud-based platform as a solution, has recently attracted attention. The logistics industry requires various types of data processing such as IoT, pictures, PDF, etc. Yet the companies experience difficulties securing all kinds of resources due to its high cost and time-consuming.

CyberLogitec's SmartLink platform has been built based on the knowledge of CyberLogitec's system development and its operation in maritime, port/terminal, and logistics. Hence it offers easy-to-use work for data integration in a cloud-based environment. Various types of data including documents(PDF, Excel, etc.), can be converted to EDI, XML and other types that user want it to be, and it can be shared and co-worked with external partners.

Besides data integration, SmartLink also provides advanced custom declaration services in most majority countries like the USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, etc. It enhances customer service by providing real-time cargo monitoring through the linked logistics data.

"As the logistics market becomes more cut-throat, the demand for an inclusive data integration platform that offers real-time data integration and data service increases. Through SmartLink, real-time data utilization increases logistics efficiency, and company competitive power can be expected." Said Sung Joon Kim, Vice President.

CyberLogitec plans to build SmartLink's data integration service for 1000+ logistics companies using its current service customer and eventually actualize global logistics data herb.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

About CyberLogitec

Founded in 2000, CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a global leader in the maritime, port, and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.