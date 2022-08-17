Cyberport: Acclaimed Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2022 Returns to the Spotlight in Late August

Brand New Metaverse Experience Transcends Entertainment Beyond Reality and Virtuality

of attractions

The Experience Zones at Cyberport will spice up your imagination and sense in three domains. The metaverse zone’s spotlight showcase is the EXPOVERSE – an immersive VR art gallery tour experience, while other showcases include the ZOTAC VR Experience Zone showing the state-of-the-art wearable backpack PC, and the VR rhythm game Beat Saber presented by Meta Quest 2. Art lovers and enthusiasts may enjoy the 5th Hong Kong Projection Mapping Festival, or visit the ArtTech installations and instagram-worthy spots like the Digital Cave and Quantum Universe. A wide range of SportsTech simulation experiences will also be available in Cyberport.

Together with the inaugural NEXXCREATE Digital Entertainment FEST cum Awards, and its Awards Presentation Ceremony to be held at DELF, industry players, esports enthusiasts and the public will be immersed in a creative feast for the senses in digital entertainment.

DELF will bring the excitement of esports to the public by presenting a series of show matches and tournaments for students and professional players, including the “Cyberport Presents: TOROS powered by Red Bull Street Fighter V Champion Edition” show match with professional gamers, the FIFAe show match by Hong Kong eFootball Representative Team, the Romago Honor of Kings Celebrity Invitational with celebrities and cosplayers, the RoboMaster Youth Championship 2022 (Hong Kong) which aims at promoting STEM education locally,

2 HKDSA Junior Racer Drone Racing Competition and the Hong Kong E-Dodgeball Novice and Selection Tournament 2022 competed among primary and secondary students, the Microsoft Interschool Minecraft e-sport Champions League, and the SEFHK Invitational Tournament organised by the Hong Kong Student Esports Federation. DELF will also hold the Elderly e-Sports Tournament & Experience Day in order to expand the appeal of esports to different age groups and share the joy with seniors.

About Cyberport

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 August 2022 - The annual digital entertainment signature event, Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) 2022 will return to Cyberport on 26-28 August (Friday to Sunday). Under the theme “Transcending Entertainment Beyond Reality and Virtuality”, the three-day forum will examine the latest development in digital entertainment and explore ways to break through boundaries, presented in an immersive experience on a metaverse arena for the first time. With the three thematic experience zones in Metaverse, SportsTech and ArtTech to showcase new forms of digital entertainment, and more than 10 esports show matches and tournaments competed among students and professional players, DELF is set to present a thrilling feast of digital entertainment.As the flagship for Hong Kong’s digital technology industry, Cyberport is committed to fostering the industry development of digital entertainment by supporting start-ups on their growth journey and cultivating talents. Celebrating the new prospects brought by the evolution into Web 3.0, DELF has invited over 50 esteemed industry leaders from notable international and local technology companies, including Animoca Brands, Meta, The Sandbox, Epic Games, Supercell, Sony China, Yahoo, STEPN, disguise, Autodesk, Accenture and more, to delve into the future trends in the convergence of metaverse with entertainment, art and sports industries, and decode hot topics like Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Move-to-Earn, as well as the branding strategies and legal issues of the metaverse. The Forum presents a holistic overview of the next-gen digital entertainment ecosystem, guiding participants to explore the infinite metaverse and unlock the multitude of opportunities therein. The Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) will also join forces with DELF for the third time to organise the APRU MetaGame Conference 2022, to examine the ways that international esports leaders can further their scope within universities from including edutainment, collegiate esports, and gamification of social well-being.The three-day DELF will also be presented on Decentraland to enable participants to experience the metaverse and access the forum’s comprehensive content. In addition to watching the livestreamed conference and tournaments, attendees can visit the digital art gallery, metaverse and NFT-themed start-up showcases, challenge themselves in escape rooms, and collect limited-edition NFT wearables and Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP) at the Decentraland metaverse arena. Furthermore, to encourage participants to explore the wide arrayDELF has to offer, visitors can collect stamps from 20 checkpoints and win fabulous prizes with the Play-to-Earn platform. Participants can also redeem a series of free and personalised NFT collectibles and giveaways during DELF.says, “Metaverse is without a doubt one of the most transformative technological developments in recent years. It underlines the concept of an immersive digital future. By presenting profound new ways for people to communicate, interact and engage with the world, it exhibits the potential to revolutionise all aspects of life. With metaverse, SportsTech and ArtTech as the three pillars, this year’s DELF continues to invite industry leaders to share their insights, organise esports tournaments, and incorporate a variety of digital entertainment experiences. For the first time, DELF will be hosted in the Decentraland metaverse, introducing a brand new event and entertainment experience in the metaverse to the participants. We look forward to working with the digital entertainment industry to explore emerging business models and thriving opportunities driven by technological advancements, while encouraging esports enthusiasts to gather and flaunt their talents, and providing the public with a deeper understanding on how far Hong Kong has come in digital entertainment.”With esports making its debut as an official medal sport at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 in September 2023,202Click HERE to download event photos and captions.Click HERE to download the high-resolution photos here.Click HERE to download Appendix 1 – Forum AgendaClick HERE to download Appendix 2 – Highlighted Game ExperiencesClick HERE to download Appendix 3 – Tournaments ScheduleHashtag: #Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with over 1,800 members including over 800 on-site and 900 off-site start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology, thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economic by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.



For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk

