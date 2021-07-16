Cyberport Community Dedicated to Developing 5G Solutions to Enhance Lifestyle Experience and Business Applications

Over 30 projects awarded funding totalling around HKD15 million under the "Subsidy Scheme for Encouraging Early Deployment of 5G"

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 July 2021 - As Hong Kong's digital technology flagship, Cyberport is committed to leading the development of state-of-the-art technology applications. Following the widespread coverage of 5G networks, Cyberport has been playing an active role in supporting community start-ups to develop innovative solutions using 5G technologies. Cyberport is also coordinating with a number of telecom operators and enterprises to provide opportunities for the commercialisation of the 5G solutions, so as to enhance the lifestyle experience and business applications in the city. In addition, more than 30 projects from over 20 Cyberport start-ups have been awarded subsidies totalling around HKD15 million under the "Subsidy Scheme for Encouraging Early Deployment of 5G" launched by the Hong Kong government.









More than 30 projects from over 20 Cyberport start-ups have been awarded subsidies totalling around HKD15 million under the "Subsidy Scheme for Encouraging Early Deployment of 5G" launched earlier by the Hong Kong government.





Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport , said: "5G wireless technology enables ultra-high data speed, low latency, massive network capacity, increased availability and more reliability. We are glad to see that many Cyberport start-ups grasped the opportunities presented by 5G technology to develop cutting-edge applications. We support start-ups in the development, testing and launch of their 5G solutions by utilising our infrastructure, as well as the Cyberport's Partner Networks. We welcome the government's announcement to increase the funding for the "Subsidy Scheme for Encouraging Early Deployment of 5G", and to extend the application deadline to July 31, 2022. Cyberport will continue to encourage applications of the start-up community and build a smarter city together."





Cutting-edge Entertainment and Food and Beverage ("F&B") Experience

5G accelerates the development of Internet of Things (IoTs) application, which overcomes geographical barriers in the entertainment and F&B sectors while sparking new enjoyment. For example, Formula Square , a digital entertainment start-up, has leveraged the ultra-high-speed and low latency of 5G to take virtual car racing to the next level. 5G network allows players to watch high-resolution visuals captured by the camera of 1/10 RC vehicle on a real-time basis, which allows them to control the vehicles remotely in driving simulators with realistic racing experience. This also enables racers from different locations to compete in the same racetrack. Wada Bento , another Cyberport start-up, focusing on the development and operation of bento vending machines, has used 5G technologies to adopt remote management of the machines, which makes early alert of malfunctioning and fast repairing possible, and reduces maintenance costs while enhancing customer experience.





Promoting Green Living

Apart from entertainment and F&B, start-ups also utilise 5G in green technology projects. For example, the high speed and low latency of 5G has enabled Carbon World, a green technology company, to upgrade its self-developed PET bottle recycling machines which can now identify different bottles within 5 seconds instead of 20. The new technology has also made real-time machine inspections possible. Such advancements have made recycling more efficient and encouraged citizens to "go green" in everyday life.





Innovative Business Applications and Exhibition Experiences

5G delivers substantially faster speed which support real-time transmission of videos for live streaming on mobile devices. Some start-ups take advantage of the advancement to enhance the quality of their businesses and exhibition experience. Cyberport start-up Ark Space has developed a unique 5G-based smart glasses software system. High-resolution visuals captured by the built-in camera of the glasses will be transmitted to backstage engineers and maintenance staff in real time for more accurate instructions from a perspective of frontline personnel.





Another start-up SyZyGy has developed a movable video display box that adopts 5G technologies to conduct live streaming of 1:1 holographic videos under different settings. This not only extends the mixed reality experience of the event industry to outdoor venues, but also paves way for brand displays in shopping malls and shops. In addition, Unissoft has leveraged 5G's edge computing feature to transmit 4K camera videos with 5G signals. The videos are not only uploaded for cloud-based storage, but also sent to nEdge, its locally-deployed edge equipment product, for real-time analysis and alert onsite management staff earlier to prevent accidents.

Strengthened Interactive Learning

MAD Gaze , a local supplier of smart glasses, adopted the maturing 5G technologies to develop innovative applications in different industries, including interactive learning. Using specially designed applications, teachers can prepare dynamic course content for students equipped with smart glasses to learn from AR teaching materials. Coupled with classroom teaching, the interaction between teachers and students will be significantly enhanced to deepen learning experience and efficiency. 5G supports high speed transmission and fast processing of large amount of data and low latency. The combination of 5G and AR computing can strengthen the interaction offered by AR teaching materials to improve the quality of presentations.





Cyberport Provides 5G Development Kits

With an aim to help start-ups save development costs, Cyberport offers a testing environment with 5G network in its campus area. 5G development kits, including 5G SIM cards, receivers and other necessary equipment, are available for rent to enable new technology applications in different areas. 01 Tech Limited , a Cyberport community member, plans to take advantage of 5G technology to develop its wheelchair maintenance system for social welfare organisations to improve convenience for needy. The project is non-profit-making and the company has rented Cyberport's 5G development kit for product development and testing to reduce the development cost.

Multiple start-ups within the Cyberport community also provide 5G applications. If members of the press wish to learn more about them, please get in touch with Cyberport's Communications and Stakeholder engagement team .

About Cyberport

Cyberport is an innovative digital community with over 1,650 start-ups and technology companies. It is managed by Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government. With a vision to be the hub for digital technology thereby creating a new economic driver for Hong Kong, Cyberport is committed to nurturing a vibrant tech ecosystem by cultivating talent, promoting entrepreneurship among youth, supporting start-ups on their growth journey, fostering industry development by promoting strategic collaboration with local and international partners, and integrating new and traditional economies by accelerating digital transformation in the public and private sectors.

For more information, please visit www.cyberport.hk .





#Cyberport