Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2022 Commences CIN 5th Anniversary with Facilitated Total Investment over HK$1.7 billion

Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) kicked off, discussing the new situation of the global venture capital market, investors and start-up financing strategies, new opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) markets, as well as the development of start-ups and venture capital prospects in the field of smart living. The 5th Anniversary Celebration of the Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) is held on the same day.

(From fourth right to third left) Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, Cindy Chow, former Chairperson of CIN Steering Group, Hendrick Sin, new Chairperson of CIN Steering Group and Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport.