CybersecAsia readers recognize Asia Pacific's leaders in cybersecurity

The 3rd CybersecAsia Awards honors Asia Pacific's leaders in cybersecurity for the critical roles played and the huge advances and innovations made over the last two years.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two years, organizations across Asia Pacific have grown much more aware about cybersecurity – what with many high-profile global, regional and local security breaches hogging the headlines – and Board and C-suite executives have had to consider the consequences of more stringent compliance requirements and business reputation.

However, the heightened awareness, education and investments in cybersecurity has also been met by a growing onslaught of cyber-threats and attacks.

Fortunately for CISOs and cybersecurity teams in the region, solution and service providers have also been innovating and working closely with governments, industry partners and enterprises for counterstrategies and solutions.

This year's CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards saw 42 cybersecurity solution and service providers submitting 96 nominations in 17 main categories – and a special recognition Rising Star Awards category for newcomers to the Asia Pacific region. Our editors culled the list to 85 submissions, and these were put up online for readers' votes for a month.

Each of the 764 qualified voters – from end-user organizations in the region – was allowed to give their nods to two vendors in each category, and the nominees with the highest vote count in each category emerged as the winners.

This year being the third year of the Awards, a prestigious Hall of Fame has also been set up to honor cybersecurity leaders and innovators who have won a CybersecAsia award every year for the last three years.

And the 25 winners are…

Barracuda Networks – Best in AI-Based Cybersecurity

Micro Focus – Best in Application Security

Zscaler – Best in Cloud Security

Hillstone Networks – Best in Critical Infrastructure Protection

ExtraHop – Best in Data Center & Network Security

Thales CPL – Best in Data Privacy & Protection

Nexusguard – Best in DDoS Defense

BlackBerry – Best in Extended/Endpoint Detection and Response

HID Global – Best in Identity & Access Management

Viettel Cyber Security – Best in Online Fraud Management

SonicWall – Best in Mobile & Remote Security

Claroty – Best in IoT & Supply Chain Security

Kaspersky – Best in Ransomware/Malware Defense

LogRhythm – Best in Security Information & Event Management

Securonix – Best in SOAR

Utimaco – Best in Security-as-a-Service

Tenable – Best in Vulnerability Management

Check out https://www.cybersecasia.net/readers-choice-awards-winners-2022 to find out which innovative solutions from these providers won, and why…

The Rising Star Awards go to…

Athena Dynamics

Armis

Edgio

KnowBe4

Noname Security

OPSWAT

WatchTowr

Yubico

Check out https://www.cybersecasia.net/readers-choice-awards-winners-2022 to find out which innovative solutions from these providers won, and why…

Hall of Fame honorees

The highest honors – well-deservedly – go to:

BlackBerry

LogRhythm

Nexusguard

Thales CPL

Looking back, looking ahead

Thought leaders from among some of the Award winners will be featured in a virtual fireside chat on 23rdNovember 2022 for a look back at the key cybersecurity incidents and developments in the past year, as well as share their predictions about the cyber-threat landscape as we usher in 2022.

In its second annual iteration, this fireside chat has typically been highly looked forward to, as it provides some key and important perspectives on how organizations in the region should prepare themselves to mitigate the likely risks ahead.