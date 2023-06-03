CyberSecOp Recognized as a Top Security Provider in CRN Security's 100 List for 2023

Stamford, Conn. - May 30, 2023 - CyberSecOp, a leading provider of managed security services, announced today that it has been named to the CRN Security 100 list for 2023, recognizing the company's innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.

—

Stamford, Conn. - May 30, 2023 - CyberSecOp, a leading provider of managed security services, announced today that it has been named to the CRN Security 100 list for 2023, recognizing the company's innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services.



The CRN Security 100 is an annual list that recognizes the top 100 security providers in the IT channel who demonstrate innovation, creativity, and a deep understanding of security and IT best practices. This year's list encompasses a wide range of security providers, from established vendors to startups, and from well-established managed service providers to new players in the industry.



This recognition is a testament to CyberSecOp's commitment to providing its clients with the highest levels of security and service. The company's cutting-edge solutions and services include cloud security, network security, endpoint security, and incident response, among others. With years of experience serving clients across various industries, CyberSecOp provides customized solutions that address each client's unique security challenges.



“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a leading cybersecurity innovator,” said Vincent LaRocca, CEO at CyberSecOp. “The key to our triumph lies in our unyielding commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, staying abreast of the latest cybersecurity risks, and providing top-notch solutions and services. Our achievements speak volumes about our dedication to excellence.”



The CRN Security 100 recognition comes on the heels of several other recent accolades for CyberSecOp, including being named the Global Cyber Security Advisory Expert by GAE, and listed as a top Cybersecurity consultant worldwide by Gartner Peer Insights.



With Headquarters in Stamford, CT, CyberSecOp has become a leader in the managed security services industry. The company is a CMMC-AB RPO & ISO 27001 Certified with a deep focus on providing customized solutions to clients which has enabled CyberSecOp to build long-term relationships with clients across various industries, including Healthcare, Finance, Technology, Higher Ed, and more.









About Us: CyberSecOp is a leading provider of managed security services, offering cloud security, network security, endpoint security, incident response solutions and more. Founded in 2010, CyberSecOp is dedicated to providing clients with innovative and customized security solutions to address their unique cybersecurity challenges. For more information, visit the company's website at https://cybersecop.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Vincent LaRocca

Email: Send Email

Organization: CyberSecOp

Address: 5 Hillandale Ave, Suite 203, Stamford, CT 06902

Phone: 866-973-2677

Website: https://cybersecop.com/



Release ID: 89099157

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.