Cybersecurity SaaS developer, Hoplite Technology, launches a privacy-by-default anti-phishing solution that helps everyday users fight against phishing emails and payment frauds

APBot is a cloud-based anti-phishing AI tool that uses email sender's behaviors and community crowdsourcing to protect vulnerable everyday-users from phishing attacks.

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an inherent emphasis in "privacy-by-default", Hoplite Technology [https://www.hoplite-tech.com], an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today the new launch of a free anti-phishing solution named Anti-Phishing Bot (APBot) [https://www.getapbot.com] to protect everyday users against phishing attacks.

A phishing email is a form of cyberattacks where cybercriminals impersonate a trusted party to gain access to sensitive information. Due to the lack of ways to verify the identity of the senders, everyday users without technical trainings will often find it difficult to distinguish a phishing attack as the red flags are hidden in different parts of an email.

While many anti-phishing solutions are designed for IT Administrators with cybersecurity knowledge, APBot prioritizes usability, and enhances the tool through community crowdsourcing. With just one click, the user could detect and report a phishing email, at the same time, similar emails will be flagged within the APBot community, and through this ecosystem the detection accuracy of the AI-assisted tool will gradually improve. To protect users' privacy, APBot also follows "privacy-by-default" principle to detect email frauds based on the sender's behavior and network profile without reading the email content. APBot analyzes email delivery path and flags out those emails with suspicious patterns, this process does not need to process the email content.

"In the past year, our team has been investigating email phishing attacks and consulting companies who experienced payment fraud due to fake emails/invoices. In the process, we found out how difficult it was for everyday users to identify phishing emails," said Antony Ma, Founder at Hoplite Technology and Chairman of Cloud Security Alliance Hong Kong and Macau Chapter. "With APBot, a user can train a personalized and intelligent AI to help them in identifying fake emails."

As of January 2021, APBot have been trained with a database containing email sender patterns from over 200 different financial institutions and it's growing every day with more and more users joining the APBot community.

The ease of use is one of the advantages of using APBot which does not require the users to have any relevant training and can be integrated with popular email tools, such as Gmail, Office 365 and Hotmail, as an add-on without software installation.

"Traditionally, identifying phishing emails requires training and network knowledge, but APBot has simplified the process. We believe senior citizens and students who are more vulnerable to social engineering will benefit from the protections offered by APBot," said Ma.

Bank Emails Verified [https://www.getapbot.com/verified-banks]

Knowing phishing email targeting banks' customers is a widespread problem. We collected and analyzed over emails from 200 banks and taught our AI tool to recognize emails sending from these banks. A genuine and authentic email will be identified with a "Verified" Logo, which will appear after one click, thus empowering the users to know if the email is legitimate. If you would like to contribute to this sender verification project, please contact us via operation@hoplite-tech.com

About Hoplite Technology [https://www.hoplite-tech.com]

Hoplite Tech is a cybersecurity SaaS company developed a privacy-preserving Anti-Phishing Bot (APBot), helping users to detect fake email with just one click and without reading the content. APBot capability is a combination of AI and community crowdsourcing. Different from traditional software, APBot uses of network trace data in each email and build an AI algorithm to identify genuine senders. The user will see a "Verified" Logo on emails after APBot completed the checking. Users can submit emails to APBot and improve its accuracy. We completed AI training for over 200 banks emails and adding more every day.

