Cycle & Carriage launches a new partnership with GOGOX to offer zero-emission last-mile deliveries for IKEA Singapore using state-of-the-art electric vans

Supporting the Singapore Green Plan to pave way for cleaner energy and reduce carbon footprint

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle & Carriage made a significant step forward in its commitment to zero-emissions and the Singapore Green Plan 2030 with the successful launch of a pilot project with GOGOX, one of the largest logistics platforms in Asia to achieve zero-emission deliveries for IKEA Singapore.

For this collaboration, Cycle & Carriage uses its network of drivers and two state-of-the-art Maxus e Deliver 3 electric vans to fulfil IKEA's last-mile parcel deliveries out of the IKEA Alexandra store, by tapping into the GOGOX logistics platform.

Cycle & Carriage is committed to supporting Singapore's transition to clean energy and building relationships with customers who aspire for the same. At the forefront of its electrification strategy is a mission to reduce carbon emissions and support the city's drive to a more sustainable future.

"As the industry continues to transform in the direction of sustainability, our focus shifts towards developing green technologies to work with players of this ecosystem. In line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Cycle & Carriage has launched this pilot project and enabled GOGOX and IKEA to take first steps towards their own green energy ambitions. This is how we remain relevant to our customers and take a lead in our industry," said Ms Dawn Pan, Director of Multi-Franchise Operations, Cycle & Carriage Singapore.

The Maxus e Deliver 3 electric van is Cycle & Carriage's first foray into the electric commercial vehicle category in Singapore. Launched in March this year, the Maxus e Deliver 3 is built from the ground up as an all-electric commercial vehicle that boasts all the advantages of an electric vehicle with the design and features of an efficient goods delivery vehicle.

Running up to 240km on a single charge and charging from 0 – 80% in just 45 minutes using a Direct Current (DC) charger, the Maxus electric van promises to make IKEA parcel deliveries via GOGOX more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The all-new Maxus electric van has zero tailpipe emission and even with the electricity consumed to charge the vehicle, the overall 'well to wheel' emissions are reduced by 41%. These two vans together would reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 33,000 kilograms over the coming decade, which is equivalent to the emissions from charging 4 million smart phones or burning 36,000 pounds of coal.

"The partnership with Cycle & Carriage sets a solid foundation for our journey towards clean energy and green transportation. We are proactively looking into adding more sustainable energy into our logistics services for enterprises, and partnering with Cycle & Carriage to serve IKEA is just the small beginning of our green mission," said Mr Patrick Wong, Country Manager, GOGOX Singapore.

Corinna Schuler, Corporate Communication & Acting Sustainability Director for IKEA Southeast Asia, said that the company aims to fulfil 100% of its home deliveries through electric vehicles or other clean transport solutions by 2030.

"We can't reach our goals alone. We are excited to be working alongside like-minded transport partners and suppliers – together, we lower harmful emissions while continuing to offer IKEA customers the convenience of home delivery. This a great example of the kind of collaborative action needed to tackle climate change, and it's made possible because Singapore is paving the way to a low-carbon economy with incentives and infrastructure.''

"Together with our other collaborations for last-mile deliveries, this new project puts us in good stead to further our green mission with more partners and even better technologies in the future!" said Ms Dawn Pan.

Access the link here: https://bit.ly/3ylhMlW for images of the launch of the partnership.

