CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE HELPS DHL EXPRESS FULFIL SUSTAINABILITY GOALS IN NEW PARTNERSHIP

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle & Carriage Singapore today announced a new partnership with DHL Express, aimed at helping the world's leading international express service provider ramp up on its sustainability efforts by introducing six Citroën ë-Dispatch electric panel vans to their fleet in Singapore.

"We are delighted that the Cycle & Carriage Electric Mobility Solutions team can help facilitate the expansion of a more sustainable fleet of delivery vehicles for DHL Express. Such partnerships allow us to play a part in making the world a greener place, as well as remain relevant to consumers in a climate where sustainability has become a pertinent aspect of business viability and operational efficiency," said Dawn Pan, Director of Multi-Franchise Operations, Cycle & Carriage Singapore.

Companies that require consultation on how to kickstart their electric vehicle adoption in Singapore may tap on Cycle & Carriage's customisable Electric Mobility Solutions services. This includes sale and leasing options, advice on electric charging options, and turn-key logistics services such as pick-up and delivery. For this partnership, Cycle & Carriage has enlisted the services of its partner, Fulco Leasing, to supply the Citroën ë-Dispatch electric panel vans to DHL Express Singapore.

Launched in November 2021, the Citroën ë-Dispatch van is powered by an all-electric, zero-emissions powertrain as well as intelligent technology that affords greater levels of convenience and environmental friendliness. The vehicle is expected to help DHL Express achieve a substantial reduction in not just carbon emissions, but also operational costs. Compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, these electric vans can reduce carbon emissions by up to 71%. They also require less maintenance, which will contribute to improved fleet uptime.

"There has been a noticeable change in EV viability in real-world operations since DHL Express Singapore deployed its first electric vehicle in 2019. Battery technology has improved by leaps and bounds and there are more options for commercial fleets now compared to just two years ago. We are excited to tap into the green benefits offered by the Citroën ë-Dispatch to accelerate our GoGreen journey towards zero emissions by 2050. We have a firm target to convert more than 36% of our courier routes to zero tailpipe emission options by the end of this year," said Christopher Ong, Managing Director, DHL Express Singapore.

With the aim of securing a greener, more sustainable future for Singapore, the Singapore Green Plan 2030 is a 10-year national sustainability movement that maps out clear targets and action plans to help the nation achieve its net-zero emissions goal as soon as possible. Among the initiatives to rein carbon emissions is the Land Transport Authority's Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES), which incentivizes the ownership of clean vehicles. Under this scheme, owners of zero-emission vehicles like the Citroën ë-Dispatch electric van receive a S$30,000 rebate over three years. This initiative has already been bearing fruit. According to statistics from the Land Transport Authority, the number of electric light goods vehicles in Singapore more than tripled in 2021.

The partnership with DHL Express marks a significant milestone in Cycle & Carriage's efforts to roll out its suite of Electric Mobility Solutions in Singapore. The automotive company will be proactively seeking opportunities and avenues to continue contributing towards the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Cycle & Carriage Electric Mobility Solutions

Committed to helping our partners accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, Cycle & Carriage Singapore has rolled out a comprehensive suite of Electric Mobility Solutions that cater to every aspect of their journey.

These solutions include the retailing and leasing of electric vehicles, specialized consultations through which we evaluate the needs of our customers and advise the most suitable electric charging options, and turn-key logistics services such as pick-up and delivery.

Cycle & Carriage

At Cycle & Carriage, we are driven by our passion to create people-focused experiences. We began our exceptional journey in 1899 in Kuala Lumpur and we are now a leading regional automotive group in Southeast Asia. Cycle & Carriage distributes, retails and provides aftersales services for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Cycle & Carriage carries Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Maxus vehicles, retails used cars under its Republic Auto brand, and distributes BYD electric forklifts in Singapore; is one of the leading dealers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and carries FUSO trucks in Malaysia; and is the distributor and dealer of Mazda and Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles as well as FUSO commercial vehicles in Myanmar. Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.

Cycle & Carriage: www.cyclecarriage.com

Citroën

Since 1919, Citroën has been creating cars, technologies and mobility solutions to meet society's changing needs. A brand of boldness and innovation, Citroën places peace of mind and well-being at the heart of its customer experience and offers a wide range of models, from the distinctive Ami, an electric mobility object designed for the city, to saloons, SUVs and commercial vehicles, most of which are available in electric or rechargeable hybrid versions. Citroën is a pioneer in services and the attention paid to its private and business customers. It has a presence in 101 countries and a network of 6,200 sales and service outlets around the world.

For more information on Citroën, you can visit the media site: www.media.stellantis.com/fr-fr/citroen