Cyclone Robotics Listed among China's Enterprise-level RPA Providers in Now Tech: Robotic Process Automation in China, Q4 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclone Robotics, the world's leading RPA provider, has been recognized among 22 of China's enterprise-level RPA providers by Forrester, a global leading independent research firm, in its newly published report "Now Tech: Robotic Process Automation in China, Q4 2021."

The report aims to help enterprise and technology leaders better understand the value they can expect from an RPA provider. In the report, Forrester analyzed a total of 22 RPA providers in China based on two factors – market presence and functionality – then further segmented them as large, midsize and small, according to RPA revenue. Cyclone Robotics was listed as one of the four large providers in China.

According to Forrester, 36 percent of data and analytic decision-makers at enterprises in China believe that freeing up personnel and resources to work on higher-value tasks is one of the biggest benefits of adopting automation. Combined with practical AI components, RPA is an intelligent automation technology recommended by Forrester for companies to invest in. Technology decision-makers at large firms in China can now use RPA to not only increase operational efficiency, and tap unstructured data, but also build productive and flexible organizations. However, the report also points out that many enterprises are still struggling to scale, and thus recommends China's technology leaders to explore integrated AI capabilities, leverage unique vertical features, and support automation strategies with process discovery. As firms in China explore new and broader RPA use cases, Forrester states enterprise RPA platforms compete for highly scalable shared-service RPA opportunities as they standardize platforms across departments and business areas. As such, these platforms require the deepest support for process discovery, task automation, robot scheduling and control, governance, auditing, and reporting.

As the industry leader driving the future of hyperautomation, Cyclone Robotics has preempted challenges and invested heavily in product development. It provides end-to-end hyperautomation solutions for the above mentioned tasks, as well as for requirements discovery, design, testing, and operation & maintenance. Furthermore, Cyclone's enterprise-level solutions integrate with various technologies such as process mining, analysis, AI/ML, iBPMS, iPAAS and zero-code development on the platform, making it a key component of enterprise-level architecture in the digital era. It not only empowers enterprises to improve individual task efficiencies, but also helps them to scale with departmental and enterprise-level RPA solutions for the next stage of their digital transformations.

Benefiting from strong product capabilities and solutions that fulfill enterprises' diverse demands throughout their transformation journeys, Cyclone Robotics has succeeded in expanding the scope and depth of its business. In just one year, Cyclone Robotics has expanded its customer base across China, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It has also earned a solid track record in China's vertical focused markets, such as financial services, energy and manufacturing with key clients like Bank of China, China Southern Airlines and State Grid.

"After being named a strong performer in Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021, we believe that the inclusion as an enterprise-level RPA provider in Forrester's Now Tech affirms Cyclone Robotics' leadership in the field," said Vincent Gao, founder and CEO of Cyclone Robotics, "Hyperautomation is the future of RPA and a key driver to accelerating enterprises' digital transformations. We are thrilled to see that our investment in hyperautomation solutions is earning the recognition of the market. In the future, we aim to leverage our advanced product solutions and rich experience in China to empower more enterprises to transform for the digital era."

About Cyclone Robotics

Cyclone Robotics, a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in hyperautomation, has experienced rapid expansion with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019. The company now has more than 500 members across 19 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving nearly 1,000 global customers across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch to empower APAC enterprises across a wide variety of sectors to accelerate their digital transformation efforts with Cyclone's full RPA products & services portfolio. Its explosive business growth, leading technology, strong team, advanced product ideas, and ability to seize business opportunities have been particularly recognized by investors and international authorities.