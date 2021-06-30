CyCognito Hires New Sales Leaders to Meet Surging Customer Demand for Attack Surface Protection Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, today announced the hire of new sales executives — Justin DuHaime and Michael Tan — to help scale the sales team and expand its target focus to new markets both domestically and abroad.



Justin joins CyCognito as its new Vice President of Public Sector. He brings more than 28 years experience of building successful sales organizations and strategic partnerships in federal and commercial markets. He most recently led government sales at BitSight. Prior to BitSight, he led government sales for 8 years at Veracode. The need for attack surface protection in the government sector is evidenced by historical and recent attacks as well as the President’s recent Executive Order 14,028 on “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.”

Michael is the new Regional Vice President of Sales for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. With more than 28 years experience building sales and channels in the region, he comes to CyCognito after three years at IntSights where he was the first hire in APAC. He also previously led sales and channels at Malwarebytes, Dell and HP. As an entrepreneur by nature, Michael also co-founded a managed security company which was acquired in 2011. Demand for attack surface protection has been growing in the region, paralleling the global need to get ahead of attackers and prevent breaches using proactive measures.

“We are very excited to welcome Justin and Michael to the CyCognito team,” said Mike Trites, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at CyCognito. “Customer demand for cybersecurity solutions, in particular attack surface protection, is surging as attackers get more sophisticated and find new ways to access organizations’ data, applications and networks. Scaling our sales leadership allows us to focus on and reach customers in new markets that are yearning for solutions like ours.”

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

CyCognito Contact:

Raphael Reich

CyCognito

(650) 888-0413

raphael@cycognito.com



