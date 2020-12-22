CyCraft Secures Small, Medium, and Large Orgs for the 2020s

Understanding the Increasing Adoption of Effective MDR, AI, and Automation

TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCraft Technology, the fastest-growing cybersecurity firm in Asia, announced the release of their latest report, Securing Small, Medium, and Large ORgs for the 2020s. The report, which goes into thorough detail on SOC (security operation center) functions, SOC roles and responsibilities, SOC stressors, and how to model effective and efficient SOCs for small, medium, and large organizations, also includes research from Gartner, Inc. on why Midsize enterprises should embrace MDR providers.



"Small and mid-sized organizations often do not have the resources to fully address the complexity, variability, speed, and sophistication of modern cyber threats. These orgs often face the same cyber threats that large organizations do, putting them at a distinct disadvantage. To address those challenges, small and mid-sized organizations are increasingly adopting cost-effective MDR."

CyCraft MDR (Managed Detection and Response) includes the use of CyCraft AIR--an AI-powered digital forensics, threat detection and response platform designed by CyCraft Technology. CyCraft AIR specializes in malicious behavior detection and is capable of continuously monitoring and managing the cyber situation of even large scale enterprises with hundreds of thousands of endpoints. CyCraft AIR provides automated threat triage, auto-prioritized alerts, correlation analyses, auto-investigations, and enables smart and strategic incident response.



Benson Wu, CyCraft Founder & CEO

"CyCraft strives for human-AI collaboration in cybersecurity. In two years, we developed and put into operation an innovative AI-powered SecOps platform, CyCraft AIR--effectively orchestrating endpoint telemetry, MITRE ATT&CK context, global threat intelligence for optimized situation awareness, and efficiently managing millions of endpoints from government and enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

CyCraft customers can prevent cyber intrusions from escalating into business-altering incidents. From endpoint to network, from investigation to blocking, from in-house to cloud, CyCraft AIR covers all aspects required to provide small, medium, and large organizations with the proactive, intelligent, and adaptable security solutions needed to defend from all manner of modern security threats with real-time protection and visibility across the organization.

"Due to the complexity, speed, and sophistication of modern business and modern cyber attackers, 100% prevention is impossible, so organizations have turned to a detection and response framework, which they are finding difficult to fully bring to fruition, so they are further seeking solutions despite the proliferation of in-house focused tools and vendors. Many organizations find that turning to MDR (managed detection and response) is the only solution that gets the results they need to fully address modern cyber threats."



CyberTotal, CyCraft’s Cyber Treat Intelligence Platform

In the past year, CyCraft outperformed all other MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluation vendors in Technique, Tactic, and General detections with zero configuration changes. CyCraft AIR and CyberTotal both received the Best of Show Grand Prize Award for Security Solutions at Interop Tokyo 2020; and CyCraft received 20+ 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence awards for categories like Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, and Artificial Intelligence. CyCraft is a proud member of FIRST, a premier organization for incident response security teams.

Download the guide to security in the 2020s here.

About CyCraft

CyCraft secures government agencies, police and defense organizations, Fortune Global 500 firms, top banks and financial institutions, critical infrastructure, airlines, telecommunications, hi-tech firms, SMEs, and more by being Fast / Accurate / Simple / Thorough.

CyCraft powers SOCs using innovative AI-driven technology to automate information security protection with built-in advanced managed detection and response (MDR), global cyber threat intelligence (CTI), smart threat intelligence gateway (TIG) and network detection and response (NDR), security operations center (SOC) operations software, auto-generated incident response (IR) reports, enterprise-wide Health Check (Compromise Assessment, CA), and Secure From Home services.

