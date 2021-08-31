New Security Platform Leverages AI-Driven Technology to Manage Over 150,000 Endpoints, Requiring Only One Analyst to Operate

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCraft Technology, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider based in Taiwan, has officially released their latest security platform, X-SOC. In two years, CyCraft Technology has seized the domestic market in Taiwan and has been rapidly expanding across Southeast Asia—especially, in Japan and Singapore.



CyCraft Technology Introduces X-SOC

CyCraft's new X-SOC security platform uniquely allows managed security service providers (MSSP) to cohesively deliver CyCraft Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Reporting to large and geographically dispersed endpoints while maintaining CyCraft's vision of keeping cybersecurity Fast / Accurate / Simple / Thorough.



X-SOC Dashboard

Due to X-SOC's sleek and intuitive user interface and AI-driven technology ( recently featured by Gartner ), one lone analyst would be capable of covering over 150,000 endpoints from multiple customers or one globally dispersed customer.



X-SOC Dashboard

Having already been servicing a select few of CyCraft customers in 2021, X-SOC has proven to efficiently and effectively provide visibility into an environment's overall cybersecurity situation while simultaneously managing threat hunting alerts and CyCraft's automated digital forensic reports, as well as handling licensing, scanning, and easily troubleshoot large deployments.



CyCraft reports that X-SOC has seen success in securing large, varied, and disperse systems for both managed MSSP and MDR providers serving globally dispersed customers or even large multinational enterprises with offices in multiple geographic locations.

CyCraft MDR Reports

CyCraft MDR Reports provide SOC analysts and IT teams with near-real-time automated threat triage, correlation analyses, auto-investigations, and fully automated attack storylines correlating each malicious action performed through the entirety of the attack, from initial access to the projected objectives—with zero false positives and delivered in minutes.

CyCraft AIR

CyCraft MDR Reporting is delivered through CyCraft AIR—an AI-powered digital forensics, threat detection and response platform. CyCraft AIR specializes in malicious behavior detection and is capable of continuously monitoring and managing the cyber situation of even large-scale enterprises with hundreds of thousands of endpoints.



CyberTotal, CyCraft’s Cyber Treat Intelligence Platform

"Due to the complexity, speed, and sophistication of modern business and modern cyber attackers, 100% prevention is impossible, so organizations have turned to a detection and response framework, which they are finding difficult to fully bring to fruition, so they are further seeking solutions despite the proliferation of in-house focused tools and vendors. Many organizations find that turning to MDR (managed detection and response) is the only solution that gets the results they need to fully address modern cyber threats."

CyCraft, Securing Small, Medium, and Large Orgs for the 2020s, 22 December 2020



Benson Wu, CyCraft Founder & CEO

"CyCraft strives for human-AI collaboration in cybersecurity. In two years, we developed and put into operation an innovative AI-powered SecOps platform, CyCraft AIR--effectively orchestrating endpoint telemetry, MITRE ATT&CK context, global threat intelligence for optimized situation awareness, and efficiently managing millions of endpoints from government and enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region."

Benson Wu, CyCraft Founder & CEO

In the past year, CyCraft outperformed all other MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluation vendors in Technique, Tactic, and General detections with zero configuration changes. CyCraft AIR and CyberTotal both received the Best of Show Grand Prize Award for Security Solutions at Interop Tokyo 2020; and CyCraft received 20+ 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence awards for categories like Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, and Artificial Intelligence. CyCraft is a proud member of FIRST, a premier organization for incident response security teams.

CyCraft Customers

CyCraft customers continue to prevent cyber intrusions from escalating into business-altering incidents. From endpoint to network, from investigation to blocking, from in-house to cloud, CyCraft AIR covers all aspects required to provide small, medium, and large organizations with the proactive, intelligent, and adaptable security solutions needed to defend from all manner of modern security threats with real-time protection and visibility across the organization.



