CYCROWN Unveils the Future of Bicycle Transportation with the CycUltra Electric Bike

Now available for pre-order, the CYCROWN CycUltra is a world-class, all-terrain e-bike.

—

CYCROWN, one of the world’s leading e-bike manufacturers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest bicycle— the Cycultra Electric Bike. This cutting-edge electric bike sets a new standard for all-terrain exploration, combining sleek design, advanced technology, and eco-friendly features to transform the way people navigate the world.

The Cycultra Electric Bike embodies CYCROWN's mission to giving riders unparalleled connections with the world around them while delivering exhilarating experiences in a way that only a bike can. Their latest state-of-the-art offering is their most feature backed e-bike offering unparalleled power, speed, control and longevity.

“The Ultra project was ignited by our passion for adventure and innovation. We wanted to create the most amazing bike in our range, one that looked cool, powerful, and easy to ride that could seamlessly adapt to various landscapes and redefine outdoor experiences,” says founder and CEO Dean Rown. “The Ultra was born from the desire to enable riders to access uncharted territories effortlessly.”

Experience unmatched biking prowess with the CYCROWN CycUltra Electric Bike, featuring a robust 750W motor for effortless hill climbs and exhilarating accelerations. The LG removable lithium battery, boasting 48V and 15Ah, ensures up to 50 miles of pedal-assist or 30 miles of pure electric power, perfect for extensive adventures and daily commutes. Riders can easily stay informed and connected with the vivid LCD color display, offering real-time battery status and ride data, complemented by a USB charging port for on-the-go device power. The bike also offers three different riding modes to give riders a variety of options they can switch over to instantly— electric, assisted and pedal modes. The Cycultra redefines urban exploration with power, longevity, and advanced connectivity.

“We want to provide our customers with the best possible riding experience and solutions, Ultra is born for this, it isn't just about conquering terrains, it’s about embracing the spirit of adventure. And it is built to provide an exhilarating experience while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance With its powerful motor and long cruising range, riders can easily explore longer trips, while its streamlined design and speed-boost technology empower riders to soar through their journeys with ease,” adds Product Director Benjamin Davis.

The CYCROWN CycUltra Electronic Bike is currently live and available to pre-order: cycrown.com/products/cycultra-electric-bike

About CYCROWN

CYCROWN, a brand synonymous with innovation in cycling. Deeply rooted in cycling, CYCROWN offers a user-focused ecosystem with a cohesive range of ride products that encourage people to embrace a more explorative lifestyle. Drawing inspiration from instinct and fortified by riding insights, our mission is to create intuitive riding solutions driven by innovative technology. We're committed to delivering industry-leading products and user support that make cycling safe, simple, and enjoyable around the world.

For more information on CYCROWN please visit cycrown.com



###

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Woods

Email: Send Email

Organization: CYCROWN

Website: https://www.cycrown.com/



Release ID: 89104413

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.