Cyient and eolos Partner to Launch "Design for Circularity" Consulting and Engineering Practice

- New practice combines 25+ years of industrial experience and operational expertise of the two companies to support industries in transitioning toward greater sustainability

- Strategic partnership to foster eco-innovation and enable long-term change of industrial processes

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital transformation and technology solutions company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Berlin-based industrial consultancy and investment firm, eolos. eolos helps businesses shift toward a sustainable, circular economy. Cyient and eolos will co-develop an engineering practice to support industries in transitioning toward greater sustainability.

The engineering practice will address the needs of industries facing the most stringent changes in their standards and regulations by offering solutions for traceability, material engineering (reduction, re-use, and regeneration), obsolescence management, and supply chain (including packaging, disposal, and waste management). The primary focus will be on the rail, automotive, aerospace, and med-tech industries with the ambition to grow in the other sectors.

Both companies see this as a timely partnership as companies increasingly look to reduce their carbon footprint and industries start to see business viability in having more sustainable practices across the value chain.

Speaking on the partnership, Karthikeyan Natarajan, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cyient, commented, "How we respond to climate change and de-carbonization will define our legacy for future generations. By combining eolos' industry experience and expertise in the circular economy with Cyient's leadership in engineering design, manufacturing, and aftermarket, the partnership is uniquely positioned to address customers' requirements. We are delighted to partner with eolos and look forward to building solutions that will contribute to the global transition toward a circular economy."

"Our consulting practice supports companies in the designing of their journey to shift toward circularity by applying a systemic approach and mobilizing multi-disciplinary expertise. Our partnership with Cyient complements our experience with robust engineering capabilities to materialize the solution, improving product design and company processes while reducing environmental impact," said CEO and Co-Founder of eolos, Pierre-Yves Cohen.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About eolos:

eolos is an industrial consulting and investment company, implementing the principles of the Circular Economy.

At eolos, we believe the circular economy offers an inspiring framework and many opportunities for companies to re-think their business models and operations, while remaining profitable and contributing to a sustainable world.

Founded in 2019, the team includes dedicated specialists from all over the world, with a wide range of backgrounds and more than 25 years of experience in different sectors of the industry.

For more information, please visit www.eolos.org

Follow news about the company on Linkedin @eolos | engineering the future

For more information, please contact:

Ishneet Sachdeva / Ananya Gupta

Email: Ishneet@kommune.in / ananya@kommune.in

Mobile: +91 - 9619194346 / 9810626206

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/289359/cyient_logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.cyient.com