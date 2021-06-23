Cyient Celebrates First Anniversary of IC Design and Development Center in Duisburg, Germany

- Investment aims to broaden expertise and service offerings of custom turnkey ASICs and semiconductors for customers worldwide

- Increase presence in industrial, automotive, medtech markets across Central Europe

HYDERABAD, India, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnSem, a Cyient company, announced the first anniversary of the acquisition of an integrated circuit (IC) design center in Duisburg, Germany. By delivering innovation on chip, AnSem has always supported its global customers across industrial, automotive, medical, and semiconductor industries by revolutionizing their respective markets. The addition of another facility further strengthens AnSem's capability in the digital design flow for large System on Chip (SoCs) and production test development.

These acquisitions are a reflection of Cyient's ambition to grow exponentially in the Semiconductor industry. Cyient's design and delivery centers are recruiting in the US, Germany, Belgium, and India to strengthen their teams in order to meet the needs of their customers.

At present, the Duisburg center has over 25 highly skilled ASIC and semiconductor design engineers, with an average experience of 20 years. Further, it houses all disciplines to execute standalone ASIC projects successfully, remain a trusted turnkey design and development partner for its customers, and provide semiconductor design services, including physical design custom layout, test, and verification and validation through proven in-house capabilities as well as robust ecosystem partnerships.

Commenting on the occasion, Andrew Smith, Head of the Semiconductor Business, Cyient, and General Manager of Ansem, said, "Our best guarantee for excellence in customer service, project execution, and a faster time-to-market is by being closer to our customers. This design center with highly experienced design engineers is embedded within the network of Cyient semiconductor design centers and perfectly located to serve key customers in the region."

With three different locations in Europe—Leuven (Belgium), Enschede (The Netherlands), and Duisburg (Germany)—and three locations in India (Hyderabad, Pune, and Bangalore), Cyient can now seamlessly deliver turnkey ASIC solutions, digital verification, and back-end/custom analog services worldwide.

"We are pleased to expand our footprint in Duisburg. This additional design center reaffirms Cyient's ambition to remain the leading custom turnkey ASIC supplier. With our strong momentum and growth, including in our semiconductor business, we look forward to leveraging our presence in Germany to support customers globally," said Karthik Natarajan, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Cyient.

Germany is the heart of R&D and manufacturing for global industrial and automotive markets. Duisburg's strategically located design center brings AnSem even closer to industry leaders in these segments and strongly underlines Cyient's commitment to serving these markets with custom turnkey mixed-signal ASIC solutions.

About AnSem—A Cyient Company

AnSem is Cyient's center of excellence for providing custom turnkey mixed-signal ASICs and managing the complete life cycle—from design requirements to high-volume production until end-of-life. AnSem specializes in advanced analog, digital, RF, and mixed-signal integrated circuit design and provides custom turnkey ASICs for global customers across industries, including automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, and communications.

AnSem is Europe's leading fabless custom turnkey ASIC company with global reach. Founded in 1998, it specializes in the custom development of ASICs for wired and wireless communications, sensor and MEMS, ultra-low power, and high-voltage applications.

The company is an approved ARM Design partner and TSMC Design Center Alliance partner. AnSem is IS9001- and ISO13485 (MedTech)-certified and a proven partner for visionary customers reaching global leadership in the industrial, medical, automotive, and IoT markets.

To find out more, please visit www.ansem.com or www.cyient.com.

