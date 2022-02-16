Cyient Launches Private 5G Center of Excellence; Signs MoU with IIT Hyderabad for Research Collaboration

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, has announced today the launch of its Private 5G Networks Center of Excellence (CoE). Cyient has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, as a research partner for the CoE. Cyient will leverage a 5G core developed by IIT Hyderabad for testing various Digital use cases and interoperability with best-of-breed components from industry leaders.

Located in Cyient's facility in Hyderabad, India, the CoE will combine Cyient's enterprise and network experience with IIT Hyderabad's research and technology expertise to develop and test Private 5G network solutions. Cyient was recently recognized as a Major Contender for 5G Engineering Services in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix®, and, with the launch of the Private 5G Networks CoE, Cyient reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and strengthens its collaboration with academia.

Speaking on the launch of the CoE, Mr. Prabhakar Atla, SVP and Head of Communications & Utilities business unit, Cyient, said, "Enterprises across industries recognize the benefits of Private 5G networks. They are looking for network solutions that cater to their unique business context and enable their digital transformation. Cyient differentiates itself in its ability to deliver bespoke 5G network solutions, integrating the right components across the value chain and combining all of that with our domain expertise in various industry verticals. The Private 5G Networks CoE is where such robust network solutions are being created, tested, and proven, and we are very excited to collaborate with IIT Hyderabad. IIT Hyderabad is an institute renowned for cutting-edge research and innovation, and the CoE will immensely benefit from its expertise. We will continue to evolve the CoE through collaboration with network solution providers."

On the collaboration with Cyient, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "IIT Hyderabad has been at the forefront of research and advancement of 5G communication technologies. Collaboration with industry provides us with an excellent opportunity to develop advanced technical solutions with far-reaching business consequences. We have had a very enriching relationship with Cyient thus far - collaborating on 5G chipset design and endowing a chair for research in new-age communication. With the Private 5G CoE, our collaboration will deepen further. We are very excited about the journey ahead."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient