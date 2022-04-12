Cyient Named as a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Digital Product Engineering Service Provider 2022

HYDERABAD, India, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading global Technology Solutions company, has been named a Major Contender in the first edition of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for Digital Product Engineering Service Provider 2022. The report identifies Cyient as a leading service provider with strong capabilities and market success across multiple engineering domains. The recognition reiterates Cyient's Integrated Digital Solutions leadership across verticals.

Cyient has made dedicated investments in developing innovation hubs and CoEs to strengthen capabilities in IoT and cloud platforms, data engineering and predictive analytics, GIS system integration, APIs and engineering integration, and UI/UX design & development. In addition, the strategic acquisitions of IG Partners, AnSem, and Blom Aerofilms have empowered Cyient to expand its capabilities in IoT and analytics, ASIC design, and geospatial solutions, respectively. These capabilities give the company a balanced portfolio of customers spanning key geographies and industry verticals.

"Cyient has emerged as a Major Contender in Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The company has positioned itself as a credible provider in this market by offering solutions in domains such as IoT, UI/UX design, and embedded systems," said Akshat Vaid, Vice President at Everest Group. "The company has made significant investments in technology studios, covering themes such as data engineering, cloud, design studio, and data & analytics. These studios help clients accelerate time-to-market, maximize adoption, and elevate experience for its customers. Additionally, the acquisition of Ansem and IG Partners have helped the company bolster its capabilities in ASIC design and IoT."

"Cyient has been and will continue to invest heavily in marrying Semiconductor, Embedded Software, Hardware, and Digital capabilities to help our customers exceed their business objectives through our CyientifIQ and IntelliCyient solutions suite. This recognition from Everest demonstrates that we are indeed adding value with innovative and disruptive solutions in the digital product engineering space," said Pierre Carpentier, Global Head of Digital Technologies, Solutions, and Partnerships.

