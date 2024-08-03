CYSM Shapers Announces Best Shapewear Deals This Summer; Expands Collection Of Bodyshapers, Waist Trainers

CYSM’s latest shapewear collection includes bodysuits, waist trainers, leggings, body shapers, and more. Promo codes are available for all shapewear deals including waist trainers, which help create an hourglass figure and enhance women’s natural curves.

—

CYSM, a leading shapewear brand, announces the best shapewear deals for summer shaping and layering. From body shapers to waist trainers and leggings, the California-based brand offers the ultimate shapewear deals and fits for various body types and a wide range of skin-tone shades.

CYSM's Ricardo, in a press interview, noted that choosing the right shapewear is like dating, something more Americans look forward to this summer. "Depending on the clothes, individuals might need a different style."

"This is where CYSM comes into the picture. It's time to stop hiding and start shining," added Ricardo. CYSM Shapers has just expanded its range of high-quality shapewear designed to enhance each individual's natural curves and provide ultimate comfort and support.

CYSM's waist trainers, for example, instantly create an hourglass figure, providing optimal support for the midsection, flattening the abdomen, and trimming inches off the waist. Promo codes for the latest compressive waist trainers, including the compressive posture corrector vest and full-control body shaper vest, are available now on the platform.

Ricardo says with many women raising concerns that it's hard to find posture corrective undergarments that provide proper back support, CYSM has offered a shapewear solution that offers a smooth and unnoticeable design. The compressive posture corrector vest, in particular, eliminates back problems with the help of crisscross compressive bands and three-position hook closure.

CYSM's Braless Compression Bodysuit Style, on the other hand, is crafted to provide ultimate tummy control while providing maximum comfort and flexibility. It's a perfect option for women who want a sleeker silhouette. They get to benefit from other benefits like posture correction, butt lifting effect, leg and hip molding, and breast lifting.

"CYSM's body shapers are a game-changer in fashion today, with garments that are much more creative and advanced to sculpt and smooth the body without feeling constrictive or painful," noted Ricardo. "Our body shapers aim to enhance every figure while elevating comfort for thousands of women who want to feel like their own skin."

Customers can also check out CYSM's leggings and women's exercise clothes, which are sure to be sweat-wicking, supportive, and soft for this summer's best workouts. CYSM's ultra compression and abdomen control fit leggings, for instance, are the butt-lifting and comfortable alternative to the plump and shapeless bottoms women have all been used to during the winter season.

The CYSM leggings provide all of the curve-contouring benefits as well as other benefits, including a flattened abdomen, an inch trimmed off of the waistline, and smooth-lined hips, thighs, and calves. In addition, the thermal weaving keeps CYSM's top-quality fabric's breathability, while the double compression qualities ensure a flawless balance between muscle support and freedom of movement.

Mandy, a mother from California, stated: "I Love this compression garment. I'm using it because I have a tummy tuck, and I can't go without it. It's like I'm dependent on this garment."

Meanwhile, CYSM's tummy control body shaper in body shorts, another best-seller, helps enhance breasts, slim the waist, and flatten the abdomen. It has a side zipper to avoid irritating post-surgical incisions, an internal anti-slip silicone band on legs, a top hook for added security, and an inner butt lift band.

According to Ricardo, the CYSM team has made sure it has all the best summer shapewear for every style, body type, and budget.

Those who want to take advantage of CYSM's exclusive promo codes and deals in its latest sale event may visit cysm.com/deals to get started.

About CYSM:

CYSM is a leading brand that offers shapewear solutions to help women show off their curves and elevate their shaping routines. It offers shapewear deals for summer – from bodyshapers to waist trainers, leggings, posture corrective undergarments, and women's exercise clothes.

This California-based company has made industry headway for its Unique BIO Therapy, an advanced fabric technology that combines the benefits of shapewear with body-care features, including antibacterial protection and cooling effects.



Contact Info:

Name: CYSM Team

Email: Send Email

Organization: CYSM Shapers

Address: 5807 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA 90255

Phone: +13235861600

Website: https://cysm.com/



Release ID: 89137291

If you come across any problems, discrepancies, or concerns related to the content contained within this press release that necessitate action or if a press release requires takedown, we strongly encourage you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will be readily accessible round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take appropriate actions to rectify identified issues or support with press release removals. Ensuring accurate and reliable information remains our unwavering commitment.