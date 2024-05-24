CYSM Shapers Proudly Launches its Premium Shapewear Bundles and Packs, Helping Buyers Save Money and Always Have a Spare Handy

CYSM Shapers is a premier provider of advanced shapewear and shaping accessories. The company is launching special bundles and shapewear packs featuring models from the trendiest CYSM collections at reduced prices.

As the cutting edge of progress in the shapewear industry, CYSM Shapers always strives for excellence and to ensure its customers are receiving as much value for their money as possible. Due to extremely popular demand, CYSM Shapers is proudly announcing the official launch of CYSM Bundles and Packs.

CYSM Packs feature multiple shapewear products bundled together with a considerably reduced price. The company realized that most of its customers prefer buying at least two shapers so that one can always be used while the other is being washed. Not only do CYSM premium packs ensure users always have a spare shaper to rely on, but they also provide a unique opportunity to save upwards of 20% on the cost of individual shaper products.

One of the trendiest choices the firm currently offers is a 3-Pack of Rose Hook Closure Shorts in Style 255. As one of the best representatives of CYSM Shapers’ high compression line, Style 255 is uncontested in the fields of tummy control and hip molding, brandishing three adjustment levels and internal anti-slip silicone bands.

Beyond essential shaper packs, CYSM has also rolled out a collection of top-of-the-line beauty bundles, featuring classic shapers and premium cosmetics. The firm’s proprietary Body Perfection Gel is included in several bundles, such as Shaper Style 295, 454, 461, and 294. Based on a caffeine and seaweed formula, this all-natural absorbent gel drastically enhances the effectiveness of CYSM shaper products while making the skin smoother and healthier.

Catering to the diverse needs of its valued customers, CYSM Shapers is now also offering Mix Packs. The firm’s famed push-up jeans now come in mixed bundles, containing a variety of different models for every occasion.

One of the main benefits of CYSM BodyShapers bundles is that free US shipping is a guaranteed perk on every purchase. Normally, the company offers premium shipping for $9.99 and waives this fee on orders over $99. All bundles eclipse this threshold and allow customers to pay only for the shaper packs.

“(Customers) will get products made in our own Colombia-based manufacturing plants,” CYSM Shapers’ spokesperson said. “Every garment goes through an extensive engineering process to get a unique body control piece that enhances your curves. Designs are dedicated to offering the perfect fit, regardless of body type or size, so that your garment feels like a second skin.”

The launch of the brand-new CYSM Shaper packs offers a brilliant introduction to the grand world of premium shapewear to new customers. Unlike most contemporary brands, CYSM has developed numerous unique technologies that guarantee superior results and efficiency.

These shapers have been fully tested and certified under the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and are safe for virtually every type of skin.

“Our shapers are manufactured with special fibers focused on the health of your skin, are dermatologically proven to no irritate the skin and completely safe for the environment,” the company’s spokesperson said.

The proprietary BIO Therapy Shapewear is at the core of CYSM innovation. With antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-moisture properties, all CYSM Shapers products are exceptionally comfortable and healthy to use.

All CYSM Shapers products recover their shape and will retain their full functionalities after washing. However, the brand understands that most of its customers prefer wearing their CYSM shapewear every day of the week, and is proud to cater to this need by officially launching its first bundles and packs.

The first batch of CYSM packages has already been rolled out, including bundled models from some of its top-selling collections like “Perfect Booty” and “Tummy Control”. Customers searching for the best-quality shapewear are cordially invited to use this opportunity to buy multiple shapers at reduced prices at CYSM Shapers’ store.

More information about CYSM Shapers is available on the company’s official website.



