CYSM Shapers Raises the Bar in Body Shaping Industry with Thermal Body Shapers

CYSM Shapers is a premier provider of advanced shapewear and shaping accessories. The company’s proprietary body-shaping technologies and innovative designs are helping women across the globe achieve their body goals.

As the leading trend-setter and most popular provider of top-quality shapewear products, CYSM offers a reliable, natural, and comfortable shortcut to the sought-after hourglass figure. With an ever-expanding catalog of fajas and body shapers, the company has helped thousands of women worldwide attain natural curves and confidence they deserve.

CYSM Shapers has played a key role in popularizing daily use of body shapers with innovative designs and groundbreaking technologies. One of the brand’s best-selling products, the Thermal Body Shaper Style 385, has reshaped the landscape of the fajas industry, bringing convenience, comfort, and dependable figure-tuning benefits at highly affordable prices.

From optimal back support and full tummy control to efficient waist definition to breast lifting, this innovative shaper offers a broad spectrum of unique advantages. The Style 385 features silky smooth inner liners to foster a feeling of comfort and flexibility throughout the day and a built-in latex pad to provide thermal compression.

Moreover, CYSM Shapers’ Thermal Body Shaper Style 385 features criss-cross posture correcting bands and multiple gradual straps that support three levels of adjustable tension and compression.

As a top-seller and CYSM flagship, this body shaper has been praised by numerous satisfied users across all compass points. Daisy, a verified buyer of the Body Shaper Style 385 highlighted that contouring and control provided by this product are virtually unmatchable, stating:

“I love it. It fits tight and makes my body look amazing. After wearing it for two months, it feels a little loose so now I will order another one in a medium size,” Daisy said.

What distinguished CYSM Shapers and its premium fajas from popular alternatives is the combination of unique technologies developed and deployed by its in-house team of industry leading experts.

The brand’s proprietary BIO Therapy is what makes the Shaper 385 so comfortable and healthy for daily use, granting it a barrage of healthy properties that shield, soothe, and rejuvenate the skin.

According to the brand’s spokesperson, this technology was purposefully designed to optimize the performance of all CYSM shaper products, stating the following:

“Unique BIO Therapy is an advanced fabric technology that allows CYSM to combine the benefits of shapewear with some incredible body-care features, (such as) Marine Algae that offer skincare benefits. The finish in the fabric limits the formation of bacteria, ensuring that you’ll look and feel your best.”

The CYSM Thermal Shaper Style 385 is widely considered the most comfortable snug-fitting shapewear product in the contemporary market because it is made of superior quality Nylon 6.6. Brandishing a OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certificate, this gentle yet highly durable nylon is completely safe to use, even for women who recently became moms or had surgeries.

The unrivaled popularity of the Thermal Body Shaper Style 385 is only contested by CYSM Shapers’ most sought-after Shaper 385 + Gel bundle. Not only does it include the brand’s flagship shaper, but it also features one of the best skincare accessories in the company’s catalog, the CYSM Cosmetics Body Perfection Gel.

Featuring all-natural ingredients, including caffeine and marine algae, the gel significantly amplifies the benefits of CYSM body shapers, making the skin even smoother, more refreshed, and healthier, seamlessly meshing convenience, and comfort with efficiency.

Superb body-shaping control, dependable and predictable results, uncontested prices, and ground-breaking quality are some of the numerous advantages CYSM Shapers offer to their valued customers.

Beyond the all-popular Style 385, CYSM Shapers offers numerous other body-shaping products. From classic bodysuits and body shorts to cinchers and full-body shapers to tummy, breast, and waist controllers to post-surgery shapewear products to all-in-one shapers to invisible fajas and waist trainers, CYSM Shapers offers them all. Every shapewear product in the brand’s catalog is available in multiple compression levels, ranging from medium to ultra-high control.

More information about CYSM Shapers is available on the company’s official website.



