Cystel Limited Announces Holistic Cyber Ecosystem to Safeguard Against Data Theft

As the threat of cyberattacks escalates, research-focused cybersecurity firm Cystel Limited is protecting businesses from hackers' technical and psychological tricks that they use to gain access to organizational networks.

Despite rising cyberspace investments, cyberattacks have risen. Global cybersecurity market to grow 8.7% annually from $220 billion in 2021 to $334 billion in 2026. On the other hand, Cyberattacks have increased by 42% globally in 2022, as well as in scale and complexity. This is facilitated by a sharp increase in ransomware companies being set up.

If hackers' mindset isn't understood, cyber-attacks will continue to rise. This sector's confidence and dependability may decline over time.

The CEO of Cystel Limited, UK, Dr. Meera Sarma, reflects on the function of their work by stating, "Having spent decades researching hackers, it is quite obvious why attacks continue to grow. We constantly react to hacker behavior, rather than building a holistic cyber ecosystem, with a deeper understanding of how hackers work and think."

Cystel's COO, Dr. Thomas Matheus, says, “To compound the problem, most companies are unaware of the Return on Investment for cybersecurity or why they are being targeted and by whom, but we are here to enable organizations to get a return for their cyber investments."

Hackers change tactics rapidly and regularly, but with reliable Cystel services, businesses will be better prepared for potential cyberattacks. Business owners or executives need not be concerned about their vulnerabilities, or being targeted by hacker groups, and can focus on their core activities instead.

Cystel Limited offers several advantages over other cybersecurity firms. Cystel offers an integrated approach to cybersecurity, including technologies and hardening the human firewall. Cystel will deliver a comprehensive and effective asset protection solution across on-premises and cloud infrastructures without interfering with your business or increasing the complexity of your technology landscape.

Cystel equips customers to develop and sustain an ongoing cyber security program as per their unique needs. With Cystel’s expert cyber security solutions and services, customers can resolve several key security challenges, including Identification and response to threats, testing their cyber security readiness, securing their remote workers and supply chain, and preparing for future AI and Quantum Driven Threats.

