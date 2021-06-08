Cytiva opens experience and learning lab in Singapore

New lab will support Singapore government's Industry 4.0 agenda to build research, digital, innovation capability and talent development

Through this lab, Cytiva intends to run 70 training programs by end of 2021

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global life sciences leader, opens an experience and learning lab in Singapore to strengthen the country's local biopharma ecosystem and accelerate Industry 4.0 readiness. The new lab will contribute to Singapore's goal to be more competitive in the biopharmaceutical industry, and to drive economic growth hinged on knowledge and innovation, as outlined in Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) Plan.

Rajan Sankaran, Cytiva ASEAN General Manager, says: "We appreciate Singapore's commitment to a knowledge-based economy, and Cytiva aims to plug in as a key partner and enabler to support Singapore's ambition to be a global node of technology and innovation."

According to the Global Biopharma Resilience Index, Singapore performs strongly on new technology adaption such as AI and automation. Leveraging the new lab, Cytiva will facilitate the development of R&D and digital manufacturing talent in Singapore, in line with Singapore's national plans to reinvigorate its workforce.

Equipped with advanced process development devices, research tools, and digital technologies, the lab can provide hands-on training and download leading know-how to researchers and biomanufacturers, supporting them bringing their innovation through development and to market more efficiently and effectively. In addition, the lab will serve as a platform for ideas exchange and access to the latest technologies in biopharma manufacturing. Cytiva plans to run 70 training programs by the end of 2021.

Lim Tse Yong, Vice President and Head, Conglomerates, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) says: "Singapore is a global hub for biomedical sciences R&D and manufacturing. Cytiva's Experience and Learning Lab is a welcome addition to our biomedical sciences ecosystem that will support our efforts in talent development and capability building."

Singapore's biomedical manufacturing output increased 23.9% in February 2021 as compared to the same time period in 2020, with pharmaceuticals output having grown 16.7%[1]. The COVID pandemic has also accelerated the demand for pharmaceuticals manufacturing in ASEAN, an industry that is set to grow by 12.8% year-on-year over the next six years[2].

To meet the fast-growing demands from the industry and customers, Cytiva announced in September 2020 that it would invest USD 500 million to build new manufacturing facilities, add 24/7 operation lines, enhance digitalization and automation. As part of this global capacity expansion plan, Cytiva's commercial, manufacturing, and fulfilment sites in Singapore also run as an Asia-Pacific hub to support regional business.

Cytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 8,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. For more information on Cytiva, please visit: https://www.cytivalifesciences.com.

