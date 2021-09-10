Cytiva triples single-use consumables capacity in China

Three new manufacturing lines were successfully launched in under ten months, with an additional eight new lines planned to launch in Q3 2022.

Sustain and secure the supply chain for customers in China and the broader region.

and the broader region. With the use of Fortem™ film, Cytiva helps customers speed up their clinical manufacturing and product launches; improve manufacturing efficiency; and increase cost saving.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global life sciences leader, continues to expand its manufacturing capacity for bioprocessing single-use consumables in China. In collaboration with Wego Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, one of the largest healthcare technology suppliers in the country, the two companies are expanding an existing facility jointly launched in 2018. These newly added manufacturing lines will triple the supply capacity of single-use consumables in the Asia-Pacific region.

These expansions are part of the recently-announced 1.5 billion-dollar investment by Cytiva and Pall Corporation.



Cytiva R&D Center of Excellence



Cytiva Fast Trak

In addition to the increased capacity, Cytiva also brings new products, 100L to 1,000L Xcellerex mixer bags, to the expanded facility's manufacturing portfolio. The new products will incorporate Fortem technology - Cytiva's materially advanced, single-use characterized film, and its local manufacture enhances our ability to provide business continuity for our customers.

Francis Van Parys, Vice President, Asia-Pacific, Cytiva, says: "With the increases in global demand, customers require more flexibility and adaptability, resulting in the growing trend of in-region for-region manufacturing. Our collaboration with Wego has proven successful for our customers in China, and this increased capacity will help the region improve manufacturing resilience with cost efficiencies and decreased lead times, while delivering an equivalent, high-quality product to our customers in the broader region."

Cytiva has planned for an additional eight new manufacturing lines for this partnership, two of which are expected to launch by the end of 2021; with the other six lines scheduled in Q3 2022. The expansion adds 1300 square meters to the manufacturing area of the ISO Class 7 cleanroom and also includes a 1200 square meters warehouse to further save lead time and increase flexibility for customers.

According to the BioPlan Annual Biomanufacturing report[1], the adoption of single-use technology is expected to increase rapidly in clinical production and in manufacturing. More than 85% of current pre-commercial and clinical manufacturing lines/facilities are single-use.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a global life sciences leader with more than 8,000 associates across 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients.