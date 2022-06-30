Cyware and CyberQ Group Partner to Offer Advanced MSSP Cyber Fusion and Threat Intelligence Services

Cyware's MSSP Cyber Fusion and MSSP Collective Defense Portfolio Provides CyberQ Groups Customers with Actionable Threat Intelligence, Threat Hunting Services, and Incident Response Capabilities to Thwart Advanced Attacks

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cy ware, the industry's leading provider of platform-agnostic Cyber Fusion Centers with next-gen SOC (NG-SOC) capabilities, is announcing a partnership with Cyber Q Group, an award-winning cybersecurity solutions and service provider. CyberQ Group joins a distinguished group of solution providers, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and systems integrators in the Cyware Technology Partner Program , helping customers make smarter decisions and minimize risk.

The new partnership with Cyware enables CyberQ Group to enhance its world-renowned services and its Cyber Security Operations Center of Excellence with MSSP Cyber Fusion and MSSP Collective Defense capabilities. Cyware's Cyber Fusion and Collective Defense solutions for MSSPs will help CyberQ Group deliver advanced managed security services that will enable customers to combine, analyze, and autonomously share threat intelligence for greater threat visibility while fostering threat response collaboration. CyberQ will leverage Cyware's modular cyber fusion center technology platform to deliver client-centric customized security services that involve real-time contextual alerting, vendor-agnostic orchestration gateway, and threat management workflows spanning cloud-based and on-premise environments.

"The global threat landscape is fierce, which, combined with a shortage of cyber professionals, creates a perfect storm. Increasingly, organizations are finding it challenging to build a mature cybersecurity posture with their in-house capabilities," said Gary C Tate, Vice President of Sales for the Asia Pacific and Japan at Cyware. "Together, CyberQ Group and Cyware will bring advanced threat investigation, triaging, and alerting capabilities to enterprises and government bodies. Cyware's next-gen cyber fusion solutions, along with the expertise of CyberQ, will help bring together siloed security operations, operationalize threat data more efficiently, and enable threat response collaboration."

"Assumptions made on cyber and data security are constantly challenged by IT leaders and industry movers and shakers. With such a high level of scrutiny, we are driven to maintain our cyber solutions as breach-free. Over the years, we have developed a sterling reputation as the benchmark standard for preventing data breaches, speed of response, and restoring systems that organizations measure themselves against. And now we are more than thrilled to bring these standards to the Asia Pacific especially the Philippines." - Roberto Tayag, CEO of the Asia Pacific. "With our partnership with Cyware, we have not only enhanced our existing services but also added advanced services that will truly differentiate our customer offerings."

Cyware's Cyber Fusion Center platform delivers an integrated, automated, and modular solution for bi-directional threat intelligence sharing, comprehensive case and workflow management, and unified orchestration and automation. It allows MSSPs to offer small, mid-market, and large enterprises unparalleled security services, including Cyber Fusion-as-a-Service, Threat Intelligence Platform-as-a-Service, Threat Intelligence-as-a-Service, and Threat Hunting Services, among others while enabling faster response times, better SLAs and better outcomes. For MSSPs, the solution differentiates their services in a busy marketplace and allows them to do more with fewer analysts, freeing up resources to deliver new services that the Cyware MSSP platform enables, increase their market reach, and protect their customers.

About CyberQ Group Security

CyberQ Group is a world-renowned cyber expert trusted by leadership teams for cyber intelligence, strategy, and operational capability. We pride ourselves on taking global organisations from a reactive, technology-based approach to embedding cyber protection at the very core of their organisation.

CyberQ Group offers the following specialist cyber services:

Cyber Fusion Centre, where CyberQ Group's Cyber Security Operations Centre of Excellence and fully qualified security professionals provide the most advanced AI-driven cyber services available.

where CyberQ Group's Cyber Security Operations Centre of Excellence and fully qualified security professionals provide the most advanced AI-driven cyber services available. Cyber Due-Diligence, where CyberQ Group monitors the surface, deep and dark web to identify data and intellectual property theft or brand misuse and reputation damage.

where CyberQ Group monitors the surface, deep and dark web to identify data and intellectual property theft or brand misuse and reputation damage. Human Reconnaissance, where CyberQ Group provides a digital footprint of the employee to understand behaviour and personality traits, fraudulent activity, and identifying vulnerabilities exposed on social media and the deep and dark web.

Established in 2016, CyberQ Group's global team of cyber and business professionals has decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We believe even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through collaboration, innovative technology, and great people. We bring together the best of all these components, keeping your business better protected. The result? Improved business risk profile, significant operational cost savings, and long-term peace of mind. Learn more at https://cyberqgroup.com/

About Cyware

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic cyber fusion centers with next-gen SOC (NG-SOC) capabilities. Cyware is transforming security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's leading Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. As a result, organizations can increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for MSSPs, enterprises, government agencies, and sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO) of all sizes and needs. https://cyware.com/

