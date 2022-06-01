D’Addario Designates June 6, 2022, as #WorldStringChangeDay

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D'Addario, the world's premier guitar string maker, is proud to announce the inaugural celebration of #WorldStringChangeDay on Monday, June 6, 2022.



As the world leader in guitar string innovation and quality, D'Addario is inviting musicians around the globe to celebrate the ritual and reward of caring for their instrument with a fresh set of strings.

“There's nothing better than the feel and tone of fresh strings,” says acclaimed Brazilian Guitarist and Technician Lari Basilio. “It makes the playability smoother, the tone more vibrant, and inspires you again!”

Players on social media will be encouraged to show off how their instrument looks, plays, and sounds with fresh strings and dive into their own preferences and string-changing techniques.



Throughout the week leading up to #WorldStringChangeDay, Guitarists, Bassists, Ukulele, and Mandolin players across D'Addario's worldwide artist roster, like Herman Li, Evan Taucher, Lari Basilio, JB Brubaker, Casper Esman, Mark Tremonti, and more will be sharing content around the importance of changing strings and maintaining your instrument.

"D'Addario strings have always been my go-to," says Grammy-Nominated guitarist Michael Kiwanuka. "There's just something about them that makes my guitar sound and feel the way it should. They're the first step to achieving a great tone. With a fresh set of strings, I'm always inspired to pick up my guitar and play."

As part of the new holiday, D'Addario will be hosting a giveaway via social media where players can post a story of them changing their strings for a chance to win a set of strings of their choice.

Musicians are encouraged to post on their social media pages using #WorldStringChangeDay to be a part of the conversation and have a chance to have their posts shared by D’Addario & Co.

D'Addario's history of manufacturing guitar strings dates back to the 1600s in Salle, Italy. As part of their commitment to vertical integration, D'Addario manufactures more than 700,000 strings a day in Farmingdale, New York, made possible by their own in-house wire mill.

To learn more about how you can get involved, please visit: https://ddar.io/WSCD.PR



D'Addario & Company, Inc.

D’Addario is the world’s largest manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, marketed under several product brands: D’Addario Fretted, D’Addario Orchestral, D’Addario Woodwinds, Promark Drumsticks, Evans Drumheads, and Puresound Snare Wires. A family-owned and operated business with roots dating back to the 17th century, D’Addario now has over 1,100 employees worldwide, and manufactures 95% of its products in the U.S. while utilizing Toyota's Lean manufacturing principles. D'Addario musical accessories are distributed in 120 countries, serve more than 3,300 U.S. retailers, all major e-commerce sites, and are the preferred choice of musicians worldwide such as, Keith Urban, Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., Chris Thile, Ry Cooder, Joe Satriani, Julia Fischer, Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves and more.

The D’Addario Foundation believes in the power of music to unlock creativity, boost self-confidence, and enhance academics. D’Addario also reinforces its role as a social and environmental leader with initiatives such as Playback and PlayPlantPreserve.



