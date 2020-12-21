D-Link Launches Layer 3 Stackable 10G Managed Switches to Future-Proof Enterprise Networks

D-Link's high-performance DXS-3610 series switches feature ultra-low latency with 10G Ethernet switching and routing for enterprise and campus networks

TAIPEI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link has announced its latest DXS-3610 series Layer 3 Stackable 10G Managed Switches that offer high scalability, high availability, and high redundancy. With 10G Ethernet switching capacity of up to 2.16 Tbps, forwarding rates of up to 1607 Mbps, and 100G uplink port speeds, the DXS-3610 series is extremely powerful. These switches also feature robust physical stacking of up to 12 switches with a total of 1.2T bandwidth. Hot-swappable power modules with load sharing and hot-swappable fan trays with front-to-back airflow significantly reduce downtime and power consumption to provide a redundant, high-reliability, and high-availability architecture.

The DXS-3610 series offers high port density available in two configurations (48 fixed 10G SFP+ with 6 fixed 100G QSFP28 and 48 fixed 10G Base-T with 6 fixed 100G QSFP28) and supports different software images (Standard Image and Enhanced Image), providing customers with extensive flexibility for deployment as the core/aggregation router of enterprise and campus environments. The Enhanced Image supports L3 features such as L3 routing, L3 Multicast, and MPLS, making the DXS-3610 also suitable for deployment as an aggregation switch for ISP Metro/Campus. These switches are also OpenFlow v1.3 compliant and compatible with SDN-enabled core/aggregation networks.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

Related Links :

https://www.dlink.com