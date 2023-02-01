D4C Dental Brands celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month

Franklin, Tenn. – Jan. 31, 2023 – D4C Dental Brands, one of the nation’s largest pediatric-focused dental support organizations, is celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month throughout February.

D4C Dental Brands, one of the nation’s largest pediatric-focused dental support organizations, is celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month throughout February. Established by the American Dental Association more than 70 years ago, National Children’s Dental Health Month brings together dental professionals nationwide to promote the benefits of healthy smiles.

D4C’s network of affiliated practices is dedicated to providing high-quality care to patients and families all year long, but this month gives us a special opportunity to put a spotlight on the life-long benefits of children’s dental health. We’re partnering with our practices, their families, and their communities to promote healthy smile tips, help children develop their oral hygiene routines, and encourage families to schedule regular cleanings and exams.

“Our network of doctors and practice employees love working with young patients and families to make visits to the dentist educational, fun, and something they look forward to,” said Dr. Lisa Shilman, D4C’s chief dental officer and a member of the Georgia Board of Dentistry. “We want every child and family to have a dental home where they can receive comprehensive dental health care in a comfortable, friendly environment.”

D4C-affiliated dentists and orthodontists have access to industry-leading organizational support, continuing education, and mentoring opportunities that enable them to keep the focus on their true passion – providing the best care possible to every patient and family.

Visit D4CDentalBrands.com to learn more about our affiliated practices and how we support them through our shared mission of improving patient outcomes and children’s dental health in communities across the country.

About Us: D4C Dental Brands is one of the largest dental support organizations in the country, supporting specialists in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics at 198 affiliated practices in 9 states and Washington, D.C. D4C offers industry-leading operational support that enables our doctors to focus on providing clinically excellent and compassionate care for each patient, while benefitting from the expertise, best practices, and mentoring opportunities provided by our network of affiliated practices.

