D4C Dental Brands names Dr. Kimberley Wu as Executive Vice President, National Clinical Director of Orthodontics

Franklin, Tenn. – Feb. 15, 2023 – D4C Dental Brands announces Dr. Kimberley Wu, supported practice owner and clinical director from California, as executive vice president and national clinical director of orthodontics.

Dr. Wu will be partnering with the operations team to optimize D4C’s support of affiliated orthodontic practices across the country and further develop a best-in-class experience for doctors, patients, and parent. In addition, she’ll be working alongside the quality care team to advance quality advocacy, auditing, and metrics on the orthodontics side of the business.

Dr. Wu, a board-certified orthodontist and graduate of MIT, received her DMD from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has previously served on UCLA’s faculty training orthodontic residents. Dr. Wu is a passionate orthodontic professional, dedicated to providing high quality orthodontic care and a memorable patient experience.

About Us: D4C Dental Brands is one of the largest dental support organizations in the country, supporting specialists in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics at 198 affiliated practices in 9 states and Washington, D.C. D4C offers industry-leading operational support that enables our doctors to focus on providing clinically excellent and compassionate care for each patient, while benefitting from the expertise, best practices, and mentoring opportunities provided by our network of affiliated practices.

