HSINCHU, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Da Chen Senior High School of Miaoli County and Karl International Experimental Education Institute (Karl School) of Hsinchu County became partner schools this week. Guests at the opening event include the Head of Miaoli County Council Mr. Chung, Head of the Board of Directors at Da Chen Senior High School, Founder of Karl Education Foundation Mr. Karl Andre, along with staff and teacher representatives from both schools.



Da Chen Senior High School of Miaoli County partners with Karl International Experimental Education Institute of Hsinchu County in Taiwan

Principal Yang of Da Chen Senior High School pointed out that students today must not only be bilingual, but also possess technical, technological, and critical thinking skills that are essential for the ever-changing future. It is the responsibility as educators to ensure that all relative resources are provided to the students. The cooperation of the two schools will combine each school's specialized programs, staff, and facilities to maximize their value to the stakeholders. Da Chen is known for its broad and elegant campus, along with its rich history. It offers a wide range of renowned technical programs that include automotive, information processing, fashion design, and culinary art. In addition to having a full-scale automotive workshop and a large culinary classroom filled with professional equipment, it also has a recording studio, a dance classroom, and over 50 classrooms to equip students with professional skills for the future.

Karl School, on the other hand, is composed of experienced teaching staff from 16 different countries, lead by Principal Andy Chan. Karl School offers up to 16 hours of English classes to quickly increase students' English ability and global awareness. Besides academic classes during the day, it also offers a variety of exploratory classes in the late afternoon to help each student discover their hidden interest and talents so that students can choose the right university or career path in advance. Popular exploratory classes include golf, equestrian, ballroom dancing, English dubbing, digital music, and rocket design. It is hoped that the joint effort of both schools can bring about bilingual and international education in Toufen and towards all of Miaoli County in Taiwan to make education more diverse.

