Da Nang, Rendezvous for Aviation Leaders at Routes Asia 2022

DA NANG, Vietnam, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place from June 6-8, 2022, Routes Asia 2022 will bring together policy makers from airlines, airports, and destinations and aviation suppliers to outline the actions that must be taken to accelerate the region's recovery.



Da Nang ready for Routes Asia 2022

The 18th Routes Asia 2022 is held by Informa Routes and co-organized by the Da Nang People's Committee and IPP Travel Retail - Duy Anh Trading Joint Stock Company. The event expect to attract more than 500 delegates from Asian, European, Middle Eastern, and North American airlines; airports and airport operators; aviation service providers, and international travel agencies from Asia and other nations.

The event will also bring together senior decision-makers from the 80 leading regional carriers, over 25 speakers from trade associations, airline board of directors, airports and government ministries to deliver more than 15 hours of workshop for delegates across the three days. Discussions will focus on how these stakeholders can work together to restore route networks that create long-term economic benefits for the Asia-Pacific region. Other themes that will be explored at the event include how the legacy impact of COVID-19 on consumer behaviour and travel trends, and the most effective strategies for rebuilding demand.

Although pandemic-related travel restrictions have inevitably curtailed growth, the outlook for air traffic in the region remains strong. This gave authorities in Da Nang the confidence to push ahead with a series of airport infrastructure investments designed to increase capacity to 28 million passengers and 200,000 tons of cargo per year by 2030. By hosting this year's edition of Routes Asia, the city is seeking to reactivate its tourism industry and position the seaport city as a hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, logistics, finance and culture over the coming decade.

Mr. Tran Phuoc Son, Vice Chairman of Da Nang People's Committee, Head of Route Asia 2022 Organizing Board stated, "We feel very honored that Da Nang has become the first city of Vietnam to host the Asia Route Development Forum 2022. From this event, Da Nang will promote its image to international delegates as a leading festival destination in Asia and a dynamic aviation and tourism center in Vietnam and the region. We are now ready for welcoming the Route Asia to Da Nang city."

Steven Small, director of Routes said: "We are proud that we have been able to bring together so many members of the aviation community, despite ongoing travel restrictions still being in place. Route also integrates digital solutions into our event to serve those industry partners who have been unable to attend in person. And we will continue to do everything we can, as a business, to support this region in its ongoing recovery."

Da Nang has a huge potential to become a key part of the global manufacturing and supply chain, as well as a regional and international economic, financial, aviation, and tourism center in the near future. This event will create many excellent chances for Da Nang city, contributing to the recovery and growth of international routes, encouraging investment and tourism to Da Nang after being delayed for two years due to the Covid-19 epidemic. At the same time, it maintains Da Nang's position as Asia's leading festival destination.

