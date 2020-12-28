Dab the Perfume of Books and Fragrance of Ink on the 5G Era with Hisense A7

SHANGHAI, CHINA, Dec 28, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - On Dec 22nd, Hisense's flagship A7 5G reading smartphone series was officially launched. This series is the continuation of the characteristics of Hisense A series' most typical ink screen design, namely e-ink screen, a kind of screen that uses electronic ink, which is also known as e-paper displays. This is the world's first 5G cellphone equipped with an ink screen, marking the official arrival of the 5G eye-caring reading era.















Thanks to the strong support of ink/colorful ink screen, the Hisense A7 series has a higher eye-protection level, which can avoid highly frequent flicker of screen images and harmful blue light. From the perspective of reading comfort, Hisense A7 still adopts exclusively customized ink screen of E Ink Holdings with a 6.7-inch screen and a screen pixel of 300PPI, plus the ultra-narrow frame design, which increases the visible area of the screen by about 33%. Featured with full-screen turning at a press of the volume button, this cellphone can bring users extraordinary reading experience.



At the same time, the Hisense A7 has also carried out comprehensive optimization and upgrading of its software. In-depth development and customization have been realized, with Android 10 being its bedrock. Besides, special functions such as intelligent contrast, dynamic refresh mode, application bleaching, 500+ customized icons, multi-font bolding, text anti-aliasing 2.0, inspirational stenography, locking-screen reading and so on, all make their appearance in this series, offering users smoother and more immersive reading experience.



The Hisense A7 5G reading smartphone is built with a strong 5G chipset - the UNISOC T7510, which displays strong computing performance and high processing efficiency. It also supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G and a seamless switch between 5G and 4G. Meanwhile, it adopts the new WiFi MIMO dual-antenna technology to support 5G hotspot sharing.



It's worth mentioning that UNISOC T7510 is equipped with Hi-Turbo intelligent engine technology, based on which the Hisense A7 5G reading smartphone can intelligently identify a user's operations and schedule CPU resources for different levels of computing needs with flexibility, enabling it to maintain smooth experience and extend battery life.



In terms of sound effects, Hisense A7 5G is equipped with ultra-linear speakers, adopts dual-tone membrane structure design and HIFI chip AK4377AECB, allowing you to enjoy fine and pleasant music while reading.



Characterized by a 4770mAh large-capacity battery, Hisense A7 can provide super battery life, being able to accompany you as long as possible. The 5G reading cellphone also supports 18W safe and fast charging, so you can quickly replenish the battery in your spare time without interrupting the reading.



If you want to add a more elegant pursuit of poetry and distance to the new era of 5G, then owning Hisense A7 5G reading smartphone should be your top priority concerning mobile reading!



Media Contact:

Yueying Tang, PR Team,



